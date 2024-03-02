Aang Avatar Live Action Actor: Who Plays The Last Airbender?

The master of the four elements.

Have you ever met a remarkable child with a shaved head who possesses the power to shape the world?

Meet Aang, the main character of Avatar The Last Airbender. Who exactly is the live-action Aang Avatar actor in the Netflix adaptation?

If you're curious to know more about the actor behind Aang, here's a look detailing his age, ethnicity, and previous roles.

Who is the live action Aang Avatar actor in the Netflix adaptation?

Gordon Cormier plays Aang in Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar.

Age of Aang Avatar Live Action Actor

Gordon is 14 years old at the time of writing this article.

Parents of Gordon Cormier

He was raised by his parents – Canadian father Gordon Porter and Filipino mother Genalyn Cormier.

Ethnicity Gordon Cormier

Gordon is of Filipino and Canadian descent. He grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia and began acting at the age of eight.

In 2019, he made his television debut playing the Guatemalan sea urchin in the American comedy-drama series Get Shorty.

During the same year, he took on two additional roles: that of Jacob in A Christmas Miracle and that of the young boy in the science fiction series Lost in Space.

He rose to prominence playing Joe, a recurring character in the post-apocalyptic fantasy television series “The Stand.”

In 2024, he got the lead role of Avatar Aang in Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar the Last Airbender.

Warning: major spoilers if you haven't watched the Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

As the main character of the series, live-action actor Aang Avatar appears in all eight episodes of the series.

He is the last surviving airbender and the Avatar, the master of the four elements (water, earth, fire and air), responsible for balancing the world.

Aang's story begins when he awakens from a hundred-year sleep to find that the Fire Nation has been waging war against the other nations, seeking dominance.

Throughout the first season, Aang, along with his friends Katara (Kiawentiio Tarbell) and Sokka (Ian Ousley), face various challenges on their journey, including encounters with Fire Nation soldiers and other adversaries.

After receiving a vision from Avatar Kyoshi, where he saw the Northern Water Tribe collapsing following an attack by the Fire Nation, the group ventures north and makes stops in progress of road.

Ultimately, in the season finale, Aang reaches the Northern Water Tribe just as the Fire Nation launches their attack. Admiral Zhao (Ken Leung) reveals his plan to kill the physical form of the moon spirit, a white koi fish, in order to cut off the Water Tribe's power source.

After Zhao successfully kills the Moon Spirit, Aang enters the Avatar State, merging with the Ocean Spirit to defeat the Fire Nation forces and finds himself trapped in the vengeful form of the spirit of the ocean.

To restore balance, Princess Yue (Amber Midthunder) sacrifices herself, becoming the spirit of the new moon in place of the one killed. With Yue's transformation, Aang returns to his normal state and the war ends.

Katara expresses her commitment to teaching Aang waterbending. The group also decides to go to Omashu to help Aang find an earthbending teacher.

