Entertainment
Aang Avatar Live Action Actor: Who Plays The Last Airbender?
The master of the four elements.
Have you ever met a remarkable child with a shaved head who possesses the power to shape the world?
Meet Aang, the main character of Avatar The Last Airbender. Who exactly is the live-action Aang Avatar actor in the Netflix adaptation?
If you're curious to know more about the actor behind Aang, here's a look detailing his age, ethnicity, and previous roles.
Who is the live action Aang Avatar actor in the Netflix adaptation?
Gordon Cormier plays Aang in Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar.
Age of Aang Avatar Live Action Actor
Gordon is 14 years old at the time of writing this article.
Parents of Gordon Cormier
He was raised by his parents – Canadian father Gordon Porter and Filipino mother Genalyn Cormier.
Ethnicity Gordon Cormier
Gordon is of Filipino and Canadian descent. He grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia and began acting at the age of eight.
In 2019, he made his television debut playing the Guatemalan sea urchin in the American comedy-drama series Get Shorty.
During the same year, he took on two additional roles: that of Jacob in A Christmas Miracle and that of the young boy in the science fiction series Lost in Space.
He rose to prominence playing Joe, a recurring character in the post-apocalyptic fantasy television series “The Stand.”
In 2024, he got the lead role of Avatar Aang in Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar the Last Airbender.
Warning: major spoilers if you haven't watched the Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender.
As the main character of the series, live-action actor Aang Avatar appears in all eight episodes of the series.
He is the last surviving airbender and the Avatar, the master of the four elements (water, earth, fire and air), responsible for balancing the world.
Aang's story begins when he awakens from a hundred-year sleep to find that the Fire Nation has been waging war against the other nations, seeking dominance.
Throughout the first season, Aang, along with his friends Katara (Kiawentiio Tarbell) and Sokka (Ian Ousley), face various challenges on their journey, including encounters with Fire Nation soldiers and other adversaries.
After receiving a vision from Avatar Kyoshi, where he saw the Northern Water Tribe collapsing following an attack by the Fire Nation, the group ventures north and makes stops in progress of road.
Ultimately, in the season finale, Aang reaches the Northern Water Tribe just as the Fire Nation launches their attack. Admiral Zhao (Ken Leung) reveals his plan to kill the physical form of the moon spirit, a white koi fish, in order to cut off the Water Tribe's power source.
After Zhao successfully kills the Moon Spirit, Aang enters the Avatar State, merging with the Ocean Spirit to defeat the Fire Nation forces and finds himself trapped in the vengeful form of the spirit of the ocean.
To restore balance, Princess Yue (Amber Midthunder) sacrifices herself, becoming the spirit of the new moon in place of the one killed. With Yue's transformation, Aang returns to his normal state and the war ends.
Katara expresses her commitment to teaching Aang waterbending. The group also decides to go to Omashu to help Aang find an earthbending teacher.
Chat with us about stories like these join the ONE Esports Discord community
Just for your information, some of the links on ONE Esports are affiliate links. This means that if you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This is a way for us to keep the site running and provide you with valuable content. Thanks for your help!
READ MORE: Live Action Avatar Sokka: Who Plays the Boomerang Throwing Warrior?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.oneesports.gg/culture/aang-avatar-live-action-gordon-cormier/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Aang Avatar Live Action Actor: Who Plays The Last Airbender?
- Google Home launches new Chromecast model
- Leap Day 2024 will be remembered as Earthquake Day locally – The Breeze-Courier
- Kids Bollywood Dance LOS ANGELES with Rangeela – Winter Session Tickets (4-7 years), Sun March 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
- Tennis falls against Baylor – University of Cincinnati Athletics
- Winston Duke talks personal style, futurism and making new friends at the Off-White show in Paris
- How HBO's The Regime Creates Comedy Out of an Authoritarian Regime Canon City Daily Record
- Stock market today: another winning week for Wall Street ends with new records
- Southeastern successfully hosts Safety Olympics and Montana Tech wins event
- Sask. requires details before joining federal pharmacy plan
- Donald Trump got exactly what he wanted from the Supreme Court
- USA Table Tennis | Lily Zhang becomes the first to qualify for the U.S. Olympic table tennis team