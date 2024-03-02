Lxeis Diane Benson on acting and her work in 'True Detective: Night Country'







Lxeis Diane Benson at a True Detective: Night Country watch party in Petersburg (Courtesy of Orin Pierson) The importance of Alaskan actor Lxeis Diane Benson's character in the HBO series True Detective was revealed during the season finale earlier this month. If you haven't seen it, don't worry, we won't spoil the ending here. Benson now lives in St. Petersburg, but she has lived all over the state. And she did all sorts of things. She was a professor of Alaska Native studies at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, an activist politician and Democratic candidate for statewide office, a union tractor-trailer driver, and a dog musher. She is a creative writer and mother. And Bensons has been an actor for almost half a century. She began acting in her twenties, mainly in theater. She says her favorite projects are those that are fun, but contain harsh truths. They often represent the strength of women in difficult situations. She says one of them is When My Spirit Raised Its Hand, a one-woman show she wrote, produced and performed. It eventually became part of the PBS film about Elizabeth Peratrovich, For the Rights of All. RELATED: Petersburg actor Lxeis Diane Benson is in HBO's True Detective: Night Country Last year, she starred as Bee in the fourth season of the crime drama, subtitled Night Country. The story takes place in northwest Alaska, just days after three months of darkness. It focuses on eight scientists who disappeared from a research center and the apparently related case of a murdered indigenous activist. The show explores the tension between the residents of the fictional town of Ennis and the nearby mine which both economically supports the town and poisons its water supply. Benson sat down with KFSK's Hannah Flor to talk about being on the crime series and her acting career. She says she prefers the stage to acting for television and film because she enjoys the exchange of energy with a live audience. Editor's note: A much longer version of the KFSK interview can be heard below. The conversation contains spoilers, starting at 15 minutes.



