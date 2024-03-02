MISSOULA For Montanans, the Oscars will hit a little closer to home this year.

Lily Gladstone is the first Native American woman to be nominated for an Academy Award. She is a Browning native, a member of the Blackfeet Tribe and an alumna of the University of Montana.

She attributes much of her success to her time in Montana.

Gladstone grew up in Browning, on the Blackfoot Indian Reservation, until he was about 11 years old. She has fond memories of Missoula Childrens Theater’s Little Red Truck in her community.

It was in these early MCT plays that his family and friends were able to see Gladstone's potential.

Everyone kept saying back then, “Oh, we'll see her in Hollywood one day.” she says. I think a lot of creative kids from small towns in Montana know what that looks like. It’s like your community is just supporting you.

Even after his attention increased after Killers of The Flower Moon, Gladstone took time to speak to students at the University of Montana.

Educating the next generation has always been important to Gladstone, starting with his work at the Roxy Film Academy many years ago.

It’s still built into my schedule because that’s where it all started,” she says. Like, I know what it's like to grow up, you know, in a rural community.

Watch Lily Gladstone's full interview below.

FULL INTERVIEW: Lily Gladstone attributes her acting success to her childhood in Montana and her education at UM

Gladstone attended high school outside of Seattle, where she was surprised to find such widespread arts education. She remembers how difficult it was to implement comprehensive arts programs in rural school districts.

If there is any semblance of an arts program, it's because someone took the initiative to put it in place, she said. I just remember how much it meant to me when MCT came along, you know, taking some of these opportunities to do media storytelling workshops, and you know, filmmaking camps with kids, filmmaking camps. theater with children in rural Montana. It's as if I knew that in each of these lessons, there was a little bit of me.

When she graduated high school, Gladstone began studying fine arts across the country, including Juilliard and NYU, but she settled in Montana in order to reconnect with her roots.

I was also so lonely in my bones for Montana, she said.

UM has a 360-degree approach to acting. They teach students all aspects of filmmaking, from lighting to directing to costume design.

As a student in a smaller program, Gladstone was able to gain her acting experience.

Fairly early on, I was identified by UM Media Arts as being a user-friendly actor, so I was doing a lot of things there, she said. And when I left UM, I felt way ahead of where I probably would have been if I had come out of the Tisch school and gone straight into the New York theater circle because that I left school with a full spool.

She says starting her acting career in Montana was the perfect path for her.

You don't need to leave the house, because Hollywood really is everywhere except Los Angeles now, she says. You can, if you have a passion for it, you just have to find a way to do it, and there's absolutely, you know, Montanans know how to make it happen if they want to.

She hopes the spotlight she's created for herself will inspire creative Native students and other children in rural Montana.

I wouldn't be here without this early childhood support and, you know, people are really, really encouraging me in this, and they probably would have given up a long time ago.