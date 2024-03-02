Entertainment
Casey Sherman's latest book focuses on actress Lana Turner
Scene: Interior, bedroom, Beverly Hills mansion. April 4, 1958.
The actors: Lana Turner, cinema goddess who is fast approaching forty. An Oscar-nominated actress (“Peyton Place”) with bad taste in men. .Johnny Stompanato, former gangster bodyguard and con artist with a violent streak wider than a Los Angeles freeway. Cheryl Crane, Turner's 14-year-old daughter.
The action: There is an argument, then a struggle. A kitchen knife flashes. Stompanato was lying on the ground, mortally wounded.
Detective story?
The lives of Turner and Stompanato leading up to that fatal confrontation are the subject of Marshfield true crime author Casey Sherman's latest book, Murder in Hollywood: The Untold Story of Tinseltown's Most Shocking Crime “. Published by Sourcebooks, it is now available in bookstores and online retailers.
The Patriot Ledger spoke with Sherman in a telephone interview.
Register: What attracted you to this story?
Sherman: I love old Hollywood stories and black Los Angeles stories. I'm a big fan of Raymond Chandler, Dashiell Hammett and “LA Confidential”. I thought it would be a good addition to LA detective literature.
Register: You spend a lot of time in the book tracing the evolution of Lana Turner's career but also the growth of organized crime in Los Angeles, Bugsy Siegel and Johnny's mentor, Mickey Cohen. To what extent did these two worlds overlap?
Sherman: I think they overlap a lot. The economies of Hollywood and organized crime supported each other and were often dependent on each other.
Register: Stompanato appeared at a particularly vulnerable time in Lana Turner's life, abandoned by her studio, MGM, and her fifth marriage (there would be eight in all, two to the same man) was a major failure.
Sherman: I think it was cause and effect. Lana Turner was at a crossroads in her career and Mickey Cohen wanted to separate himself from the violence of organized crime. Cohen used Stompanato as bait to reverse engineer a honey trap. Lana Turner has always been attracted to dark and dangerous characters, so she was an easy target for them.
Register: You've written about killers before. How does it feel to write a victim (Stompanato) so unsympathetic.
Sherman: In a way it was different. I felt empathy for her, for all the men in her life who had taken advantage of her financially, physically and emotionally.
Register: Do you think this incident would be different from the one in 1958.
Sherman: This was the biggest scandal of the 1950s. Now you would have journalists and bloggers refuting the official story that Cheryl Crane did it. I don't buy the story at all. What struck me was how clean the crime scene photos were. He was stabbed in the abdomen with an eight-inch knife.
Register: You wrote that you consider Lana Turner to be a feminist icon. For what?
Sherman: I think Johnny Stompanato had beaten and abused her physically and financially, and Lana could handle that. But when he threatened her mother and daughter, Lana had to do everything she could to get her life back together. And that's why I think she killed. I give him a lot of credit for taking over the studio system and starting his own production company.
Register: What impressed you most about Lana Turner?
Sherman: I would say she was a survivor. Somehow, no matter what, she got up off the ground and moved forward.
Register: What is your favorite Lana Turner movie?
Sherman: “The postman always rings twice.” It is his most popular film and his best acting performance. I hope this book helps the public revisit their career.
Register: What's next for Casey Sherman?
Sherman: I just finished my 18th book, “Deadly Depths.” This is the Nathan Carman case. In 2016, he went on a boat trip with his mother for a fishing trip. He was rescued, she didn't return home. It will be released around this time next year.
Sherman will sign copies of “A Murder in Hollywood” Saturday at 1 p.m. at Barnes & Noble at the Derby Street Stores in Hingham.
Contact Fred Hanson at [email protected].
