Echo actor Dannie McCallum's origin story begins in Edinburgh

Annie McCallum's story begins in Edinburgh. It was there that she raised pigs at FFA, played sports, described herself as a nerd and took her first steps on a theater stage. Now, the 29-year-old actor plays Tuklo, Maya Lopez's inspiring Choctaw ancestor, in Marvel's Echo, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. "I'm so lucky to have grown up in the Valley," McCallum said. It's a wonderful place to raise children. I try to go home as much as possible. McCallum's parents are Raul and Laura McCallum, math teachers and athletic coaches at Edinburg North High School. She is a 2012 ENHS alumnus. My parents always had a lot of confidence in me, she says. If they had tried to tame me as a child, I absolutely would have followed their lead. But they really let me be a kid, let me explore, and told me: You can do anything and be anything. McCallum took that advice and ran with it. While attending Texas State University, she had her first experience on set, as an extra in a Hunger Games film in Atlanta. Her biggest dreams are to play another on screen. As an actor, my job is to reflect the human experience. That doesn't apply to the kind of human I am and love when he's nothing like me. If I can step out of my shoes a little, this is my favorite kind of project. The artist, who grew up identifying her Mexican roots and Scottish lineage, is also considering the possibilities ahead of her in film and television. We are coming to a time where diversity in this industry is welcome, McCallum said. As much as I want to emphasize where I come from and who I am, there is something really important about auditioning for a role that has no ethnic background. She said she also looks for projects that think outside the box, especially when it comes to people with disabilities. My brother is disabled, McCallum said. We need to overcome stereotypes about what disability looks like. In the future, watch for McCallum in Robert Zemeckis' film Here, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, due out this year.

