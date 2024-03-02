Actorcraft, a new acting school, brings a bit of Hollywood to the harbor – Gig Harbor Now

Arts and Entertainment Business Community

Have you ever dreamed of acting in a movie or auditioning for a play or commercial? This is for you.

Next week, Gig Harbor will host the opening of Actora new theater school founded by professional actors and educators Jeremy Kent Jackson and his partner Adrianne Alvarez-Jackson.

Drawing on its years of experience working in Hollywood and training actors of all levels, Actorcraft will offer acting classes, camps and labs, as well as one-on-one coaching.

THE Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce will kick off the company's grand launch party with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday evening, March 4 at The Kindness Studio in Uptown Gig Harbor, followed by a free class and meeting with the founders.

Hollywood backgrounds

Jeremy is best known for his roles as Douglas Davenport in Disney's long-running live-action comedy series, Lab Rats, and as the title character Joker in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. He has also made appearances on TV shows like Netflix's “YOU,” as well as “CSI,” “Without a Trace” and “CSI: Miami.”

Adrianne has performed on television and stage with credits on Charmed and All My Children. His stage credits include the Mark Taper Forum adaptation of The House of Bernardo Alba with Chita Rivera. She is also a writer, director and theater founder.

In addition to their acting credits, Jeremy and Adrianne are educators. Jeremy served as associate dean of the college and chair of the performing arts department at the now-shuttered university. Hussein College.

The Los Angeles School of Performing Arts and Cinema was founded in 2013 at a major Hollywood studio under the name School of Relativity. THE American Academy of Music and Drama absorbed Hussian students after it closed in 2023. For 16 years, Jeremy was also co-creator and creative director at DiscoveryOnstage, a theater education company.

In the classroom

Adrianne has been a drama coach and has taught middle school and high school. His years of education and a Master of Fine Arts in theater include directing and teaching at the renowned Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and chairing the performing arts department and directing theater in a private high school for more than a decade.

While working as a drama teacher and theater director in schools, Adrianne began to notice a trend. Many of her students in individual education programs (IEPs are documents that specifically outline the special education services children receive) have struggled with reading.

Eager to help more students, Adrianne returned to school and earned a master's degree in special education from the University of Southern California. She then taught special education at Luther Burbank Middle School in Highland Park, California, winning the Educator of the Year award from the California League of Educators.

In addition to their new acting school in Gig Harbor, the couple continues to work in their professional communities. Adrianne is a special education teacher in Bremerton. Jeremy accepted a position at ACT Contemporary Theater in Seattle and continues to work virtually in the entertainment industry.

Why Gig Harbor?

In 2020, the Jacksons traveled to Seattle for the first time on vacation with their extended family. Despite the fact that it was the middle of winter and they all got sick (just days before COVID-19 paralyzed the world), the experience of visiting the land of trees and water was memorable .

Two years passed before their next visit to the Seattle area, this time with a stay at Fox Island. As the world began to readjust to its new normal, so did the Jackson family. Their eldest was happy and settled in Berkeley.

Remote work was here to stay. The couple began to wonder: What could life be like? Freedom is what they saw. LA is a sprint, Jeremy said. That's a bit why we left.

After 25 years in Los Angeles, Jeremy and Adrianne reached a point in their lives that offered them the opportunity to change direction.

All of a sudden we had a lot more flexibility and found ourselves open to change,” Jeremy said. And when their youngest, a middle school student, found it difficult to adjust to the physical academic setting, the family knew it was time to change their minds. They needed to find a place that would reignite their son's passion for learning.

After visiting Camano Island, Whidbey Island and other places, Jeremy and Adrianne felt at home in Gig Harbor. No more palm trees; there were cedars and fir trees with a house in the woods. They found a new school so that their son could flourish. They were excited about building communities and telling stories.

Find stories and give voice

p2s is what they call it, their philosophy behind the Actorcrafts program. This means page, stage and screen.

Jeremy and Adrianne hope to provide actors with a toolkit to help students analyze, invent, express, and refine. As a drama and special education educator, Adrianne has learned the importance of providing a voice. Encouraging them to tell their stories has value.

Actorcraft plans to host eight-week acting labs, which Jeremy and Adrianne hope will allow them to get to know actors in the community better. Courses and laboratories are developed according to a progressive skills development program. The first set of lessons will focus on the fundamentals of acquiring the basic language and taking them from page to step.

Summer camps will be announced later in the spring, as well as a 10-week online audition course this summer. In the fall, an imagined play will be presented. The collaborative play was born from shared stories provided by local community members. The project ends with a production of the woven stories.

This is my dream job. Acting is my dream job, Jeremy concluded.

Actor

Website: actorcraftp2s.com

Address: The Kindness Studio in downtown Gig Harbor. 4793 Point Fosdick Drive NW #200, Gig Harbor

Phone: (253) 313.5927

E-mail: [email protected] [email protected]

Events