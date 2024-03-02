Hollywood director shares new details about Heath Ledgers' 2008 death





New details have emerged about the 2008 the death actor Big health bookat the age of 28. 10 Things I Hate About You Star Died of Accidental Drug Abuse overdose in January 2008, but now director Stephen Gaghan is sharing some details about the discovery of Ledger's death, including its connection to the tragedy. Gaghan worked with the Australian star about the film Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking, based on a book written by Malcolm Gladwell. He recently recalled receiving a call from Ledger's father right after the actor was found dead in his home by his housekeeper. I got a phone call, they were on speakerphone and it was Heath Ledgers' dad, who I'd never met and a guy who was very close to him. They were there with the body and our script was in bed with him, and your book was on the nightstand, he told Gladwell during an appearance on the Revisionist History Development Hell podcast series, per People. I think my number was on the script, as written. These guys, as you can imagine, are in shock and they called this number and I don't know why, Gaghan continued. I'm in an airport with my wife [Minnie Mortimer] I just go from one place to another, and I literally collapse, which has never happened to me before or since, the director said. My feet went out from under me. I literally sat down because I was like, What? The emotion, what they were experiencing, I shouldn't have been a part of it in any way, and yet, as a human or as someone who cares, I I was just there and I was listening and my wife was looking at me. I remember his face and I was like I was speechless. I just listened and listened and listened. It was just really, really sad. And it's always sad. For my part, I just had to put a pin in it. The Development Hell podcast explores projects that were never made and why. Gaghan said Leonardo DiCaprio was originally attached to Blink, but it never took off. The director explained how he ultimately decided Ledger was better suited for the role. I became very, very close to him instantly, he said. I just had a real connection with him that was pretty unusual and really special to me. I was really excited and started to see him as the main character. Once I started seeing it, I couldn't ignore it, and obviously it was very tricky in a way. Totally cool Lions. I mean, obviously he has a thousand choices, but in my mind it was a big deal. CLICK HERE TO GET THE DAILYWIRE+ APP Blink was never developed after Ledgers' death, although Gaghan said on the podcast that he recently revisited the script and still thought it was really good.

