CBS renews long-running daytime soap opera for 4 more years | Entertainment





Old and new fans The Young and the Restless can breathe a sigh of relief as the soap that has lasted for decades has been renewed for four more years. This new lease of life means Genoa City will continue to deliver endless drama, unpredictable suspense and alluring connections to fans of the hit CBS show for some time to come, according to a report. Press release. Well, at least during the 2027-2028 television season. The Young and the Restless has been a staple of daytime television for more than 50 years, and we look forward to continuing that legacy at CBS,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories every day and have provided iconic moments that have kept the series at the top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for more than five decades. We can't wait to see what new creative twists they have planned for the residents of Genoa City, the release concludes. After the announcement, the main star Eric Braedenwho has defended the character of business giant Victor Newman since 1980, took Instagram to thank adoring fans for their unwavering support. I've been coming to this studio for 44 years now and now we have four more years. How wonderful is that? he asked in the video message. It's thanks to you, to all of you, to our loyal fans around the world. I love you all, he said. I will never take any of this for granted, believe me. In today's world, nothing is taken for granted. And in the changing world of media, nothing is seemingly permanent. But we are here. Four more years, he concluded. By CBSThe Young and the Restless averages 3.50 million viewers this season and remains the #1 daytime drama series for 36 consecutive years and counting. The soap opera first premiered in 1973 and celebrated its 50th anniversary last March, Today reported. Y&R airs weekdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET on CBS. 2024 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

