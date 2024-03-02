Connect with us

Why Beyoncé's Billboard Country Chart Record Matters

Beyoncé has tried to lean into her country roots before, but now she's topping the country charts with her new single Texas Hold Em.

photo by Erin Kayata

Beyoncé, wearing a white 10-gallon hat, and Jay-Z, wearing a black suit, attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 66th Grammy Awards. On February 11, Beyoncé released two tracks from her upcoming country album. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

Beyoncé recently became the first black woman to top the Billboard country chart with her new single Texas Hold Em.

Although they come from R&B and pop music, Beyoncé's new tracks represent a return to her Southern roots. Beyonc Giselle Knowles was born and raised in Houston.

When you think of someone like Beyoncé, country music is part of her world, said Francesca English, assistant professor of music and affiliate professor of African studies at Northeastern University. There's a control between fans and the industry and I think that's going to change with people like Beyoncé being so popular.

