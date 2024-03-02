Entertainment
Why Beyoncé's Billboard Country Chart Record Matters
Beyoncé has tried to lean into her country roots before, but now she's topping the country charts with her new single Texas Hold Em.
Beyoncé recently became the first black woman to top the Billboard country chart with her new single Texas Hold Em.
Although they come from R&B and pop music, Beyoncé's new tracks represent a return to her Southern roots. Beyonc Giselle Knowles was born and raised in Houston.
When you think of someone like Beyoncé, country music is part of her world, said Francesca English, assistant professor of music and affiliate professor of African studies at Northeastern University. There's a control between fans and the industry and I think that's going to change with people like Beyoncé being so popular.
Featured Articles
The Northeast loves Paws. He likes the North-East more.
The Northeast loves Paws. He likes the North-East more.
From Congo to the North-East, the resilient journey of a basketball star
From Congo to the North-East, the resilient journey of a basketball star
Lactose-free chocolate milk for adults? Yes please. Northeast graduates go national with startup taken down on Shark Tank
Lactose-free chocolate milk for adults? Yes please. Northeast graduates go national with startup taken down on Shark Tank
Co-ops helped a Northeastern student explore the world of finance. It now offers stock market simulations to future bankers
Co-ops helped a Northeastern student explore the world of finance. It now offers stock market simulations to future bankers
Beyoncé began her career in R&B and rose to fame as a member of Destinys Child. During her solo career, Beyoncé has branched out into pop, hip-hop and dance music.
His first foray into country music Daddy Lessons, a vibrant number from his 2016 album Lemonade reportedly rejected by the country category Grammys. Beyonc also faced backlash while performing Daddy Lessons with The Chicks at the 2016 CMAs. A country music station in Oklahoma even initially refused to play his latest singles.
Beyoncé's successes in other genres paved the way for her transition to country, said Prince Charles AlexanderGrammy Award-winning artist, producer, and professor at Northeastern University.
What is the most natural path for Beyonc, someone who was born in Houston? Country music, Alexander said. There are certain elements (of her music) that don't necessarily fit the purity of the country aesthetic, which is a lone female singer singing with a live band of musicians. But that's a very thin attempt to stop anyone, because there are a whole bunch of country artists who don't use live bands that sing in harmony in different ways. Trying to use this as an obstacle for Beyoncé was a foolish task, as she is now at the top of the charts.
There are successful black country artists including Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and Charley Pride. Rucker had 11 top 10 country hits and Brown had 13. Guyton was the first black female soloist to earn a Grammy nomination in country and the first black woman to receive a new artist nomination from the year at the CMAs. Breland also had several top 40 country hits.
However, a Songdata study on country music between 2000 and 2020 found that BIPOC artists make up less than 4% of the country’s commercial industry.
There have been notable examples of black artists in particular being excluded, from Lil Nas X's country-rap crossover. Old Town Road removed from the charts in 2019 (until Billy Ray Cyrus came along and created a remix) to Tracy Chapmans Fast Car is not recognized until he was covered by Luke Combs. When Combs' version won Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards last year, the award went to Chapman, and she was the first black artist to win it. Chapman also won a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for Fast Car in 1989.
Much of this disparity dates back to the early days of the American recording industry, Inglese said. The roots of country music are found in the ballads and fiddle tunes of white Southerners with Irish, Scottish, and British roots, as well as African-American blues, slave work songs, and spirituals.
But in the 1920s, the music industry began marketing race records, a category of music created by and for black people. These records encompassed a range of genres and the category was a tool used to sell music to black consumers. At the same time, what we now call country music was marketed as its own genre, hillbilly, and aimed at white people.
Many multiracial recording sessions would be released and African-American fiddlers or banjo players would be completely excluded from these recordings, Inglese said. There is a real effort to perpetuate the idea of this genre as an “authentic” folk expression of rural white Southerners… through industrial practices that segregate musical genres along racial lines.
Coming out of country music, Inglese said Beyonc was “unmasking the black roots and long-standing presence of black artists” in the genre, adding that Beyonc brought in Rhiannon Giddens to play banjo and viola on the piece. Giddens is an esteemed black country musician who has has long advocated for honoring the genre's roots.
We still live with the consequences of the industry's early practices today, Inglese said, and while it affects all music, the contrast in country is stark. Country music is now a genre of cowboy hats, beer, trucks, dogs and hometowns, as Alexander puts it.
But Beyoncé's fame made it easier for her to start producing country records.
This will be a success for Beyonc because Beyonc has enough influence in the music industry to make her voice heard. It’s already a known product, Alexander said. His country songs are pretty good. If you're country and don't like pop music, this hit artist has given you something you can turn to. Most artists are broader than the lanes they are stuck in. Beyoncé is trying to pave a way for other artists who aren't as successful as her.
Culture & Leisure
Recent Stories
|
Sources
2/ https://news.northeastern.edu/2024/03/01/beyonce-country-chart-record/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Why Beyoncé's Billboard Country Chart Record Matters
- Weekly Fashion Roundup: March 1
- CDC ends 5-day quarantine guidance for coronavirus, moving away from key strategy to quell infection
- First look image of Ares revealed
- Australia are 113-4 at lunch on Day 3 of the first cricket Test and lead New Zealand by 317 runs
- Rihanna claps as netizen asks her about her huge luggage at Ambani event in Jamnagar: Stage couldn't fit | Bollywood News
- 13 Spring Dresses That Look Like Free People But Cost Half the Price
- Jimmy Kimmel Has an Eric Trump-Themed Response to Donald Trump's Money Problems
- CBS renews long-running daytime soap opera for 4 more years | Entertainment
- Men's basketball travels to Saint Josephs on Saturday
- The Lehman Trilogy reviews masterful performances that enliven an imperfect project | Theater
- South Sumatra Police Chief and Forkopimda welcome the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo Kunker in Palembang.