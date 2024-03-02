Why Beyoncé's Billboard Country Chart Record Matters

Beyoncé has tried to lean into her country roots before, but now she's topping the country charts with her new single Texas Hold Em.

Beyoncé recently became the first black woman to top the Billboard country chart with her new single Texas Hold Em.

Although they come from R&B and pop music, Beyoncé's new tracks represent a return to her Southern roots. Beyonc Giselle Knowles was born and raised in Houston.

When you think of someone like Beyoncé, country music is part of her world, said Francesca English, assistant professor of music and affiliate professor of African studies at Northeastern University. There's a control between fans and the industry and I think that's going to change with people like Beyoncé being so popular.

Featured Articles The Northeast loves Paws. He likes the North-East more. NGN Magazine The Northeast loves Paws. He likes the North-East more. From Congo to the North-East, the resilient journey of a basketball star NGN Magazine From Congo to the North-East, the resilient journey of a basketball star Lactose-free chocolate milk for adults? Yes please. Northeast graduates go national with startup taken down on Shark Tank Lactose-free chocolate milk for adults? Yes please. Northeast graduates go national with startup taken down on Shark Tank Co-ops helped a Northeastern student explore the world of finance. It now offers stock market simulations to future bankers Co-ops helped a Northeastern student explore the world of finance. It now offers stock market simulations to future bankers

Beyoncé began her career in R&B and rose to fame as a member of Destinys Child. During her solo career, Beyoncé has branched out into pop, hip-hop and dance music.

His first foray into country music Daddy Lessons, a vibrant number from his 2016 album Lemonade reportedly rejected by the country category Grammys. Beyonc also faced backlash while performing Daddy Lessons with The Chicks at the 2016 CMAs. A country music station in Oklahoma even initially refused to play his latest singles.

Beyoncé's successes in other genres paved the way for her transition to country, said Prince Charles AlexanderGrammy Award-winning artist, producer, and professor at Northeastern University.

What is the most natural path for Beyonc, someone who was born in Houston? Country music, Alexander said. There are certain elements (of her music) that don't necessarily fit the purity of the country aesthetic, which is a lone female singer singing with a live band of musicians. But that's a very thin attempt to stop anyone, because there are a whole bunch of country artists who don't use live bands that sing in harmony in different ways. Trying to use this as an obstacle for Beyoncé was a foolish task, as she is now at the top of the charts.

There are successful black country artists including Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and Charley Pride. Rucker had 11 top 10 country hits and Brown had 13. Guyton was the first black female soloist to earn a Grammy nomination in country and the first black woman to receive a new artist nomination from the year at the CMAs. Breland also had several top 40 country hits.

However, a Songdata study on country music between 2000 and 2020 found that BIPOC artists make up less than 4% of the country’s commercial industry.

There have been notable examples of black artists in particular being excluded, from Lil Nas X's country-rap crossover. Old Town Road removed from the charts in 2019 (until Billy Ray Cyrus came along and created a remix) to Tracy Chapmans Fast Car is not recognized until he was covered by Luke Combs. When Combs' version won Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards last year, the award went to Chapman, and she was the first black artist to win it. Chapman also won a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for Fast Car in 1989.

Francesca Inglese, a music teacher in the Northeast region, says the divisions created in the music industry in the 1920s still persist today. Photo by Alyssa Stone/Northeastern University

Much of this disparity dates back to the early days of the American recording industry, Inglese said. The roots of country music are found in the ballads and fiddle tunes of white Southerners with Irish, Scottish, and British roots, as well as African-American blues, slave work songs, and spirituals.

But in the 1920s, the music industry began marketing race records, a category of music created by and for black people. These records encompassed a range of genres and the category was a tool used to sell music to black consumers. At the same time, what we now call country music was marketed as its own genre, hillbilly, and aimed at white people.

Many multiracial recording sessions would be released and African-American fiddlers or banjo players would be completely excluded from these recordings, Inglese said. There is a real effort to perpetuate the idea of ​​this genre as an “authentic” folk expression of rural white Southerners… through industrial practices that segregate musical genres along racial lines.

Coming out of country music, Inglese said Beyonc was “unmasking the black roots and long-standing presence of black artists” in the genre, adding that Beyonc brought in Rhiannon Giddens to play banjo and viola on the piece. Giddens is an esteemed black country musician who has has long advocated for honoring the genre's roots.

We still live with the consequences of the industry's early practices today, Inglese said, and while it affects all music, the contrast in country is stark. Country music is now a genre of cowboy hats, beer, trucks, dogs and hometowns, as Alexander puts it.

But Beyoncé's fame made it easier for her to start producing country records.

This will be a success for Beyonc because Beyonc has enough influence in the music industry to make her voice heard. It’s already a known product, Alexander said. His country songs are pretty good. If you're country and don't like pop music, this hit artist has given you something you can turn to. Most artists are broader than the lanes they are stuck in. Beyoncé is trying to pave a way for other artists who aren't as successful as her.