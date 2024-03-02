Miley Cyrus to work on it in new track with special guest producer | Entertainment





She might have won a Grammy Award, but the pop star Miley Cyrus don't rest on your laurels. Singer Flowers released her latest song, Doctor (work it), this week. With musician and songwriter Pharrell Williams at the helm as producer, the new release is expected to be a hit for the 31-year-old Grammy Award winner. Ahead of her big release on March 1, she shared a fragment of the new track on Instagram Thursday night, giving fans a glimpse of what was to come. The Hannah Montana star also shared photos from the track's video on her Instagram Story, as part of a countdown to the song's release. The singer also had republished the teaser video earlier this week of her tapping her legs to the beat at the start of the video and singing, I could be your doctor/And I could be your nurse/I think I see the problem/It's only going to get worse . THE video features Cyrus in an array of glamorous outfits, including a large, flattering fluffy blue jacket, a silver sequin crop top and matching shorts, and a sparkling mini dress that, frankly, steals the show. Williams and Cyrus previously worked together on Williams' 2014 album Girl, featuring the song Come Get It Bae. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the two revealed that Doctor (Work It Out) is actually an old song dating back to 2012, according to Fork. We just knew it was early, Williams said in the interview. We never know. And there's a time when you feel like you're feeling the stickiness of something, but you might feel like the environment isn't ready for it. Doctor (Work It Out) is Cyrus' first new song since her 2024 Grammy wins for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for Flowers. 2024 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2024 Tribune Content Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyitem.com/wire/entertainment/miley-cyrus-to-work-it-out-in-new-track-with-special-guest-producer/article_e4e91de2-67de-5037-80f1-0340e2325459.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos