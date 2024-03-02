Actor claims 'transgender' comes from demon Baphomet





Comedian and actor Katt Williams, who had already had to apologize for having anti-Mexican statements stopped by “anti-woke” podcaster Joe Rogan's show on February 29 to make a surprising statement. In a sometimes rambling, smoke-shrouded interview, Williams told Rogan that twenty years ago he first encountered the word “transgender” in the context of the demon Baphomet, and added that in the ritual of “Baphomet the transgender”, to “show allegiance to him”, it was necessary to “kiss his ass”. He said he knew “transgender” was going to be a “thing” twenty years ago because of this. Katt Williams blows Joe Rogan's mind after suggesting that transgenderism has its origins in the demon Baphomet and that Hollywood has been pushing us towards these occult themes for decades:

“Show me a person who has ever worn a dress in Hollywood, and failed. That's how you pic.twitter.com/uWHnIAewy2 – Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) February 29, 2024 OK, yes, some transgender TikTokers I've adopted Baphomet as my ironic, unofficial trans mascot, but what is Baphomet and is this “demon” really linked to Satanism, or “transgender”? The short answer is no. Baphomet isn't even considered a satanic symbol and the LGBTQ+ and trans communities are definitely not satanic either. Baphomet is a deity that was originally linked to the Knights Templara military order of the Catholic faith founded in 1119 AD. It is considered an iconic occult symbol, sometimes considered a demon, worshiped by the Knights Templar and other mystical and pseudo-religious traditions. The reason why Baphomet is now considered a symbol of the trans community is due to an image drawn by Liphas Lvi in ​​1856, who wanted to symbolize balance and therefore depicted Baphomet as a hermaphrodite with both male and female sexual characteristics , half-human and half-animal, and representing both good and evil. Due to its androgynous characteristics and representation of balance, some trans people on TikTok made videos explaining Baphomet, joking that the deity was their mascot, and one person even crocheted a Baphomet doll in the colors of the trans flag. To be honest, there's not much more to it than that. Lvi's illustration showed Baphomet as a half-goat and as the goat was previously considered a symbol of Satanism, Baphomet was later adopted as the official symbol of the Church of Satan and continues to be used among Satanists. But Baphomet himself is not considered an evil figure or symbol, and in fact, the Church of Satan consider themselves an atheist group that does not worship a literal Satan but rather what he represents in the Christian tradition, pride, the flesh, enlightenment and individuality. And obviously, this has no bearing on the transgender community. Trans and LGBTQ+ communities are not religious organizations, so they are not represented or represent any deities and don't even have any affiliation with deities, no matter what. Norbite » says actor Katt Williams.

