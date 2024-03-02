Tom Cruise: the last great Hollywood artist?

The latest Mission: Impossible movie, produced by and starring pop culture cyclone Tom Cruise, has just landed on NOW TV. The previous six films are also available to stream, so I did what any action movie fan would do: binge on everything. The new text bears, as is the usual procedure, a tedious title: Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1. A colon and a hyphen in one name? Come on then. That aside, M:I7 is, like the others, fantastic entertainment. Remember when action-adventure movies were fun? When would this kind of spy maneuver lean into its inherent ridiculousness and be playful, over-the-top, stupid and, because of all those things, brilliant? More importantly, these films were politically and culturally neutral. Blockbusters have not always offered moralistic homilies or sought to socially manipulate livestock in cinema. Their messages never went beyond basic, unquestioning encouragement to do the right thing/fight bad guys/find inner courage, or anything else.

The Mission: Impossible series is great, for no other reason (and none necessary) than that of pure entertainment, very well done, without pretension, lecture, identity politics or conceit. Essentially, it's free of all the bullshit that ruined much of Hollywood and especially that other hit spy series, James Bond. In fact, Cruises' baby is like the anti-Bond. This is Bond when these films were fun, not boring and ridiculous. Mission: Impossible takes the task of entertaining us seriously, without taking himself too seriously. HAS quote THE Hills Christian Toto: Cruises Let's put on a show! the ethos, devoid of political posturing, recalls a time when the public came first. Compare this to Bond since Daniel Craig began the role in 2006. Casino Royale. 007 was suddenly no longer the classic archetype of the sexy, killing, fucking, baccarat-playing bastard for Queen and Country. Now he was so tortured, complex, questionable and deep. Even the greatest realism in these films was stupid. Guys, he's an immortal super-spy, impossible to kill by bullets, bombs, STDs or liver cirrhosis. You don't need to think too much about it. The Craig era films probably needed a little post-Jason Bourne spice to go along with the sweetness, but did the producers have to remove 90% of the reason people liked 007 in the first place? The Bond franchise has become far too important in its cultural role: we will no longer just entertain, we will change the way people think.