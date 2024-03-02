Entertainment
The disaster we could see from space: how a podcast turned into an ecological disaster | Podcasts
I listen to Dead River while walking home from a quick swim, surrounded by cigarette butts and Lucozade bottles, in the brown part of what Thames Water describes as our most important water source. But as I listen to descriptions of 43.7 million cubic meters of toxic brown sludge, tailings from a single Brazilian iron mine near Mariana filling more than 645 km (400 miles) of waterways, since the collapse of the Fundo dam all the way to the Atlantic. Ocean, I realize that in reality, I know nothing about dead rivers.
Although billed as a true crime podcast, Dead River encompasses everything from environmental destruction to colonial history, from family tragedy to perilous chase scenes, from indigenous anthropology to the brutal reality of what a river lined with a million dead fish looks like. It tells the story of Brazil's worst environmental disaster. According to this podcast, the collapse of Fundo tailings dam in 2015, which stored the toxic byproducts of iron ore mining, created more immediate devastation than the continued felling of the Amazon rainforest for cattle ranching. It also killed 19 people, left hundreds homeless and was so large it could be seen from space. More than eight years later, those responsible have still not been fully held to account. This has resulted in the UK's largest ever class action, with more than 700,000 plaintiffs seeking justice from Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP in the English and Welsh courts. The company denies the allegations against it.
It's one of the most complex, fascinating stories I've ever been a part of, says biologist Liz Bonnin. She presents the podcast and is perhaps best known for her appearances on wildlife television series such as Our Changing Planet and Blue Planet Live.
When producer Pulama Kaufman approached me, they were quick to tell me that they wanted to tell the story of the systemic failures of mining companies, but also of indigenous people, their culture and how it affects them. has affected. I was immediately on board.
In the podcast, there are interviews with residents of the nearby village of Bento Rodrigues, which was destroyed by the deluge of toxic sludge that flowed unstoppably from the broken dam; there are stories by Cristina Serra, whose book Tragedy at Mariana ultimately led to much of the investigation covered in the podcast; there are lyrical descriptions from local fishermen of what their connection to the land has meant over generations; and a look at how a team of lawyers, including Welsh maverick Tom Goodhead, waged a legal battle against the dam's owners: BHP and Brazilian company Vale. Has Liz, I wondered, ever wondered how to present a story like this, without provoking the kind of ecological despair that can turn even the most well-intentioned listener away?
The conclusion I have come to, after years of immersing myself in these topics in a way that has caused me a lot of distress, is that we need to look at the root cause of this feeling of overwhelm, Bonnin says over Zoom.
We are constantly hit over the head with headlines filled with rape, murder, violence, war and despair. They are so depressing and heartbreaking that I think it plays a role in keeping people's bandwidth low, so they don't have the ability to understand a story like this. Bonnin puts her hand to her chest as she speaks. But we must face this discomfort and understand the reality of what we have created as a global society, so that we can all be part of the change.
The podcast, Bonnin is keen to point out, also tells beautiful, moving stories about the people on the ground and their connection to nature. She introduces us to a range of people she calls heroes, who are fighting for what is right, fair and just, from environmental law organizations like the Good Law Project, Friends of the Earth and Pogust Goodhead, who win cases, take companies to court, and hold governments accountable. There are also people in this story who act more like action movie heroes; people like Paula Geralda Alvez who, immediately upon learning that the dam was broken, jumped on her motorcycle and rode through the forest, chased by a wave of toxic brown dirt, to warn local villagers and residents.
Paula was so connected to the community that her first thought was to save it; at the risk of his life, said Bonnin. Then there are the indigenous peoples we mention in the podcast, from the Krenak to the Tupiniquim; their homes were destroyed, their livelihoods, but also with the loss of their river, they lost their sense of identity and their spirituality. I know that just hearing how they talk about their land will stir emotions in people.
For me, one of the most evocative images evoked by the podcast appears in the third episode, with acres and acres of stinking mud, full of uprooted vegetation and dead animals, transported to the poorest neighborhoods and dumped , creating another cloud of pollution. toxic dust. This speaks volumes about the role that money still plays in determining who bears the brunt of environmental damage.
There were two moments when I had to stop, says Bonnin. One of them read out the names and ages of people who had died. The second was when I had to describe what happened to Pamela's daughter. Pamela's daughter Isabel was one of 19 people who died when the dam collapsed. Pamela's father told her that she didn't need to see her daughter because she was unrecognizable. The chemicals in the water and mud had begun to rot the child's body from the inside. She was found tangled in the branches and for me that symbolized both the ferocity of the accident but also the disregard for precious human life, says Bonnin.
As I ran home from my own stretch of river, the smell of earth and a faint whiff of TCP on my skin, I listened to a biologist on the podcast describe the aftereffects of the spill, saying: It looks like that they threw the entire periodical table into the river. So I wonder: what can we in Britain, with our poorly functioning privatized water companies and environmentally irresponsible government, learn from this incident?
As a biologist and conservationist who has learned over the years how deeply interconnected and interdependent all life on Earth is, I wonder how we can be so nationalistic about this, Bonnin says. To me, it’s so obvious that this matters to us. The natural world is not ours to exploit; it is up to us to protect it so that we can survive well. For this reason alone, we have a responsibility to understand and care about the harm that everyone causes under a system created by colonialism and capitalism. This isn't a story about Brazil, it's a story about all of us.
