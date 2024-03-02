Bollywood villain Ajit slept in the gutters during wrestling days and didn't get a job after Dilip Kumar's Naya Daur: Shehzad Khan





Son of veteran actor Ajit Shehzad Khan poured out his heart in a recent interview and spoke about many difficulties his father had to face throughout his career. Ajit is remembered today as one of the most famous villains of the 1960s and 1970s, but when he began his career he appeared in many supporting roles. One of his most acclaimed roles was in Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala's film Naya Daur, where he played a supporting role and won a Filmfare Award for the same. Shehzad said that it was after this film that his father witnessed a decline in his career as he did not get a job for 4-5 years. “His bad period started after Naya Daur. He didn’t have a job for 4-5 years,” he shared in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. When asked why, Shehzad said the lead heroes were “insecure” and felt Ajit would steal the limelight. He said: “The heroes weren't sure if we worked with him he would win the awards and we wouldn't be recognised. » He recalled another anecdote from his father's struggling days as a newcomer in Mumbai and said Ajit had to sleep in a gutter for several days. “He showed me a gutter near Mohammed Ali Road and told me that when he comes from Hyderabad to Mumbai, he will sleep in these gutters,” he shared. Shehzad said his father sold his college textbooks so he could raise enough money to come to Mumbai. ALSO READ | Laapataa Ladies movie review: Kiran Rao's delicious film delivers its message loud and clear Ajit died in 1998, but a few years later, Shehzad's mother Sara was diagnosed with cancer. Shehzad said his brothers refused to contribute to sharing expenses, even though they were doing well financially. He shared that the money left by his father was collected by their relatives and his brother, which is why it became difficult for him to get treatment for his mother. “My brother refused to pay the hospital bill of Rs 5,000 when my mother died. He had enough properties and he also took her jewelry but refused to pay to the hospital,” he said. Shehzad is famous for playing Bhalla in the popular comedy Andaz Apna Apna. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

