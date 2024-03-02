Actor Jesse Spencer Sells His Fulton Market Loft for $1.4 Million





Actor Jesse Spencer, who starred for 10 seasons on the NBC drama series Chicago Fire, sold his four-bedroom, 3,651-square-foot loft in the Fulton Market District neighborhood of the Near West Sides West Loop on Wednesday , for $1.4125 million. Australian-born Spencer, 45, starred in the Fox medical series House from 2004 until 2012, when he signed on with Chicago Fire, which was filmed in Chicago. He left the series in 2021. Spencer paid $1.1 million in 2015 for the fifth-floor unit, which he later co-owned with his wife, Kali Woodruff Carr, whom he married in 2020. Spencer first listed the condo in April 2023 for $1.8 million, and he reduced his request. price at $1.699 million in July. He reduced it to $1.599 million in September and found a buyer in late January. The unit features three bathrooms, 14-foot ceilings, natural hardwood floors, steel doors throughout, and a kitchen with an industrial range, double oven, concrete slab countertop and bar, as well as a walk-in pantry and a bar with sink. Other features include a living/dining room with nearly 50 feet of window line and a master bedroom with an oversized steam shower, double quartz vanity, freestanding tub and heated floors. The loft's fourth bedroom is configured as a home office and family room with a custom built-in Brazilian quartzite desk, 11-foot projection screen, entertainment system and gas fireplace. Outside, the unit features an enclosed brick patio with sliding doors, windows and custom blinds. The unit is in a converted six-story brick building that has only nine units. The building was constructed in the 1890s and used for many years by frame maker AH Vilas Co. It's a very open loft on one level, unlike many lofts in the neighborhood, said listing agent Martin Murray of RE/MAX Premier at Elite Street. The buyer has not yet been identified in public records. The unit had a property tax bill of $26,371 for the 2022 tax year. Spencer continues to own a three-bedroom, 1,904-square-foot contemporary-style home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, which he purchased for $940,000 in 2005. Goldsborough is a freelance journalist. Rue Elite: Join ourChicago Dream Homes Facebook Groupfor more luxury listings and real estate news.

