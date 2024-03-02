Kate, Princess of Wales: why the royal family has become the center of conspiracy theories

Editor's note: This is a version of CNN's Royal News, a weekly report bringing you behind the scenes of the British royal family.Register here.



Prince William's decision to pull out of a major family gathering on Tuesday, and the lack of explanation, has plunged the British royal family into a tidal wave of gossip, speculation and wild conspiracy theories.

Some of this is normal, for a family that has never been far from making headlines in the modern media age. But the discourse reached a frenzied level this week, particularly in the uncontrolled realm of social media.

As the event – a memorial service for Williams' late godfather, the former King Constantine II of Greece – began at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Tuesday, royal insiders revealed the Prince of Wales would miss it due to of a personal matter. William, a source told CNN, had called the Greek royal family to inform them of his last-minute change of plans.

Skipping events doesn't normally trigger the kind of theory that followed. Two years ago, there simply wouldn't have been the same level of online speculation as has been seen in recent days.

But many have been left unsettled by the seemingly endless series of recent royal heartbreaks and health problems. The death of Queen Elizabeth II, the fact that King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, fell ill shortly afterwards, as well as the fact that the public has not seen Kate since Christmas Day, have all contributed to these speculations.

The series of devastating blows was further compounded by the sudden death of Thomas Kingston, the husband of the king's cousin Lady Gabriella, at the age of 45. It is understood that Williams' absence was unrelated to the news of Kingston's death, which was publicly revealed on the same day as Constantine's memorial.

The royal source would not know exactly what had prevented William from attending the service. With this lack of clarity, people linked his absence to that of his wife, Kate, who is still at home recovering from surgery. Many saw the princes' recent return to royal duties as a signal that the prognosis in the Welsh house was rapidly improving.

Others suggested it should have been easy for the heir to the throne to join his extended family at Windsor Castle, as he only lives about five minutes' drive away, at Adelaide Cottage, and his three children were at school at the time of the event.

If the role of the monarchy is presence, continuity and unity, it was a striking visual to see the royal family enter the chapel without several key faces among them.

It is worth noting that the royal source told CNN that Kate continues to recover well. And although the Palace made it clear from the start that the Princess of Wales's recovery would keep her from public duties for several months following her abdominal surgery, people are still trying to fill in the gaps.

Kensington Palace made a rare move in the face of speculation about Kate's fate and health, with a spokesperson saying Thursday that the palace had made clear the timetable for the princess's recovery in January and that it would only provide meaningful updates. This guidance is valid.

Although William was not present at the memorial service on Tuesday, his diary was not erased from public events and he was back in action on Thursday.

The palace has tried to release as much information as possible without compromising medical confidentiality. This is the challenge of a centuries-old monarchy operating in a transformed landscape, where people expect immediate information. It's not always that the public is uncaring, but rather that they care and want to know why someone they're used to seeing has disappeared from public view.

As a society, we are accustomed to having information at our fingertips and there is an instinctive desire to fill the void. An example of filling knowledge gaps is best represented in Netflix's The Crown. It was initially based on historical documents, but as the seasons moved closer to the present day, the writers and producers were forced to dramatize moments for storytelling purposes.

The reality is that no one – other than those immediately involved – knows exactly why William opted out of this family event or how Kate feels on a daily basis. The latest developments have highlighted that although Welsh people are civil servants, they are also people vulnerable to the same struggles we all face.