Group of African-American film critics celebrates Black Hollywood and beyond while building its stature

LOS ANGELES (AP) Filmmaker Ava DuVernay I remember working as a publicist years ago, struggling to attract significant traffic to prestigious events for the African American Film Critics Association.

It doesn't matter which famous black actor showed up by Viola Davis has Forest Whitaker the organization known as AAFCA still struggled to attract mainstream media attention and participation from non-black honorees at its flagship awards ceremony and other events. But the group, led by co-founder and president Gil Robertson IV, stayed the course to examine and honor black actors and filmmakers by detailing the African-American experience.

Today, two decades after its founding as a small organization, AAFCA has grown in size and scope and built an admirable reputation in Hollywood. It is Special Achievement Awards will take place this weekend.

It was an idea. It was a dream. It was this crazy little thing, but it was still beautiful, said DuVernay, whose public relations firm represented the AAFCA in the early years before he became a filmmaker. It was rough around the edges. It was respect. The community came, the press didn't want to talk about it. Actors, creators, screenwriters and directors immediately embarked on this path. We worked hard to establish what that was… So I have great affection for that band.

Today, AAFCA has become a constant base of support for Black Hollywood and beyond. The organization's annual awards have become a glitzy affair with high-profile entrants such as Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx And Will Smith. Non-black winners have also become regulars, like Native Americans and Oscar nominees. Lily Gladstonewho was recognized for her significant role in Flower Moon Killers at the 15th Annual AAFCA Awards last month in Beverly Hills.

Throughout the year, AAFCA strives to leave an influential mark with a few signature events, including its annual awards; AAFCA goes to Broadway in New York; The AAFCA TV Honors and Special Achievement Awards, which will be presented Sunday in Los Angeles.

This year, the AAFCA joined forces with Delta Airlines for a collection of films on board to celebrate Black History Month and partnered with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts to launch a monthly conversation aimed at helping black creatives navigate the industry. Last year, the organization collaborated with the Grammy Museum to explore the intersection of music and storytelling through a year-long program.

We've reached it, said Robertson, a longtime journalist and author. Her organization was launched in 2003 after its founders noticed the lack of black journalistic voices covering the African diaspora film industry. The group now has 130 members, including businesswoman Chaz Ebert and entertainment journalist Kelley L. Carter from the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

It's not just another chicken dinner, he said.

Madeline Di Nonno, president and CEO of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, said Robertson's ability to genuinely connect with people connected to the television and film industry has contributed to the sustainability of AAFCA. She highlighted how the awards have been able to attract non-black creative participants such as Oscar winners Frances McDormand, Kathryn Bigelow and Bong Joon-ho.

When Gil calls, you jump, said Di Nonno, who was honored in 2019 as part of AAFCA events recognizing women in film. We don't jump because of fear. You jump out of love and respect. The AAFCA has a deep and long-standing respect. It's still high caliber, high quality and very strategic in nature.

DuVernay credits Robertson for making sure the AAFCA made its presence felt in Hollywood. She said her efforts within the film community were deeply felt.

He will show up at your house. He's going to show up at your premiere, DuVernay said of Robertson. He will show up on your board. He's going to make sure you see him around town, and it's not in a flashy way. It feels like a community. He comes from here. He lives here and has seen many of these careers from a young age. He has been a source of constant presence on the field.

DuVernay praised the AAFCA for being a base of support for those in Black Hollywood who are overlooked elsewhere.

The AAFCA was a great example of the build your own house approach, said the director, who was recently honored by the organization for her film Origin, a critically acclaimed project that was barely recognized during Hollywood awards season. This allows you to have a feeling of pride, commitment, solidarity within a community which is within a larger community.

As an independent filmmaker, Deon Taylor can attest to this. The manager said he had been overlooked for much of his career except at AAFCA.

Nobody thinks of me, but Gil and the AAFCA did, said Taylor, who directed Meet the Blacks, The Intruder, Fatale and Black and Blue. He became a major player in independent film through his Hidden Empire Film Group, but he was not invited to the Independent Spirit Awards.

Taylor will be honored Sunday at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards for being an emerging talent.

Gil watched my trajectory, he said. He saw me when no one else did. How is it possible that you were able to have such success when you were never even invited to the Independent Spirit Awards? You and your wife. Think about it. Everything we've done has been independent at the highest level to make money. And we never received an invitation to the Spirit Awards or an independent event. This is what Gil represents.

Taylor applauded Robertson for honoring director Antoine Fuqua and actor Will Smith last year for their film Emancipation. This happened at a time when Smith was facing backlash for his Oscar slap and 10-year sentence. ban from Oscars events.

Instead of turning his back on him and his project, he viewed Will as an artist, Taylor said. He celebrated the artistry of Will and Antoine, because they worked (expletive) on this film. He rewarded them. That's what it's all about, right? …That's what AAFCA stands for.

Robertson is excited about the future of the organization. In addition to growing its flagship events, it is looking to expand into more curatorial spaces, expand its range of partnerships and secure major book deals.

He also wants to continue promoting AAFCA's initiatives to recognize heritage months for the LGBTQ, Latino and Asian Pacific communities and for women's history.

We're looking to continue to expand our footprint, Robertson said. I think the next 20 years will be filled with new opportunities.