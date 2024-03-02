Rihanna poses with paparazzi, kisses cops before leaving India. Watch | Bollywood





Pop sensation Rihanna, who was in Gujarat to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event, left India on Saturday morning. Before her departure, the singer posed for the paparazzi, interacted with them and even took pictures with the photographers stationed at the Jamnagar airport. (Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Here's the schedule for day 2) Rihanna poses with paparazzi and cops at Jamnagar airport. Rihanna interacts with paparazzi in Jamnagar Several videos and photos of the singer at Jamnagar airport were posted on social media platforms. In one clip, Rihanna was seen getting out of her car. When asked by the paparazzi if she loved India, the singer replied, “I love India.” When asked about the show, she said, “The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in eight years. So, I want to come back.” Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. The singer brings home a painting For her trip, Rihanna wore a pink dress, a blue stole around her shoulder and black shoes. The singer also carried a black bag. She also carried a board that also had the words “thank you” written on it. The singer took several poses before walking away. Rihanna clicks pictures with cops and paparazzi In another clip, she is seen holding hands with two female police officers as she entered the airport. Later, she also gestured to all the cops to come forward and clicked group photos. She also hugged the policewomen. As she posed for the paparazzi, some of them apparently asked if they could take photos with her. Rihanna beckoned them forward and struck different poses with them. Rihanna's show at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding event Rihanna recently arrived in Jamnagar and performed on the first day of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities on Friday evening. She performed her all-time hits including Rude Boy, Pour it Up, Diamonds, Wild Things, etc. What she said after her show Rihanna wore a shimmering neon green bodycon outfit. She expressed her gratitude to the Ambani family during her speech on stage, saying, “Thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight… In honor of Anant and Radhikas' wedding… Thank you for for inviting me here. May God Bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations. It seems that the singer asked for more than 50 crores for his show. On February 29, she traveled to Jamnagar with her team and a 12-foot suitcase. Guests from across the world have already arrived in Jamnagar to witness the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

