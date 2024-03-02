Actor Eugene Levy next to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star – NBC Los Angeles





Actor Eugene Levy will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week. Levy will receive her star in the Television category on Friday, March 8 at 11:30 a.m. at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard. He will be accompanied by master of ceremonies Steve Nissen and actresses Catherine OHara and Sarah Levy as speakers. “We are very pleased to welcome Eugene Levy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His professionalism and true passion for his work have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers, and of course his millions of fans! Levy's latest project is The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy on Apple TV+. He is the host and executive producer of an unscripted series that documents his visit to famous destinations, as he builds friendships and discovers local hidden gems. The series is currently in its second season, which premieres on March 8. The hit comedy Schitts Creek earned him two Emmys for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series. The series, which ran for 6 seasons, first aired on CBC Television in 2015 and was co-created by his son, Daniel Levy. Levy's career began on the set of Second City Television, a Canadian sketch series that ran from 1976 to 1984. SCT featured actors such as John Candy, Catherine OHara, Martin Short and more. His comedic reputation comes from box office hits such as the American Pie franchise, Bringing Down The House, Cheaper By the Dozen and Father Of The Bride II. The ceremony can be streamed live on the official website website.

