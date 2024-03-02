Fashion icon Iris Apfel dies at 102





Through oversized, black-rimmed glasses, Iris Apfel has surveyed the world for more than a century with the confidence of a woman who rejected convention and imposed her own style on everyone.

Apfel died Friday at the age of 102, according to an article about her verified Instagram page. She died at her home in Palm Beach, Florida, Stu Loeser, a spokesman for her estate, told the New York Times.

The influential interior designer loved big accessories, jazz, hard work and seized every opportunity that came her way, from prestigious art exhibitions to magazine covers, a cosmetics line, a documentary, a book contract. mannequin and a Barbie doll made in her image.

I go all in, I'm very passionate about what I do, Apfel told CNN in a 2018 interview. I put my heart and soul (into things) and that nourishes me. I push myself until I can't take it anymore, then I come back for more. I'm a glutton for punishment.

Born Iris Barrel in Queens, New York, in 1921, she was the only child of Jewish parents Samuel and Sadye Barrel.

She described herself as a black belt buyer who made her first purchase at the age of 11, when her mother gave her $25 to buy a dress for Easter. It costs $12.95. Matching shoes and a hat cost about $8 extra. The round-trip train ride costs just two nickels, or 10 cents.

These were years of depression. She was a bargain hunter, a collector, a hoarder. In 2015, she said Vanity Fair that she was still wearing the dress she wore on the first date with her late husband, Carl Apfel, some 68 years earlier. He died in 2015, a few days before his 101st birthday. At the time, she described him as a very generous man and a very funny man.

They married in 1948 and within a few years founded Old World Weaversa business that allowed the couple to indulge their passion for fabrics and travel. They flew between continents to source vintage and antique textiles for customer bookings which gradually expanded to include It's Lauder, Greta Garbo and no fewer than nine American presidents.

(Stylizing the White House) was actually a relatively easy task, because everything had to be as close to what it was as humanly possible, Apfel told the Guardian in 2015.

That is, until Jackie Kennedy moved in. She employed a very famous Parisian designer to spruce up the house and make it a real Frenchie, and the design community went crazy. After that we had to drop everything and start again, Apfel said.

Apfel never really retired, she already called it quits a fate worse than death although life was a little slower in 2005 when she was approached by New Yorkers. Metropolitan Museum of Art on staging an exhibition of his accessories. She was about 80 years old at the time, and curator Harold Koda had heard that she had one of the best art collections in America. costume jewelry.

Initially, Koda requested accessories and jewelry, then five complete outfits, Apfel wrote in her book, Accidental Icon: Musings from a Geriatric Scarlet. By the time Apfel, Koda and her Met Museum staff finished exploring her labyrinthine wardrobe, cabinets and storage boxes, they came away with 300 outfits and hundreds of accessories.

The exhibition, Rara Review (Rare Bird), it was the first time the museum paid tribute to a living woman who was not a fashion designer. It was a success and Apfel was hailed worldwide as a style icon.

This caused his profile to skyrocket.

At 90, she was the face of a Kate Spade advertising campaigncreated her own makeup line with MAC Cosmetics and designed her own range of accessories, clothing and furniture for the teleshopping network.

She had already featured in fashion magazines like Vogue Italia and Dazed & Confused when in 2019, the prestigious agency IMG offered her a modeling contract at the age of 97, joining a coterie of star models including Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, Chrissy Teigen and Bella and Gigi Hadid.

She may have had her own brand, but Apfel wasn't driven by designer names. She was just as happy rummaging through flea markets as she was high-end stores to find unusual pieces to pile onto her petite frame.

She had 2.9 million followers on Instagram but expressed disdain for social media.

It's too nosy, she told CNN in 2018. I don't care what you ate, and I don't care who you sleep with, it's a huge waste of time.

Apple something once requested to define your attitude towards life in just three words. Just one trip, she said.

Then she added a few more: Might as well live up to it.