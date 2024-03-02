Rihanna performs and Bollywood stars wow ahead of Ambani's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations turned into a glittering spectacle as Bollywood stars and international dignitaries graced the occasion in their finest outfits, as reported Vogue India And Hindustan Times.

The highlight of the evening was the stunning appearance of bride-to-be Radhika Merchant, who mesmerized attendees in a custom rose gold Atelier Versace gown. The design, previously seen on Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala, paid homage to New York City, taking inspiration from the architecture of Manhattan and the iconic Empire State Building.

Bollywood fashionistas showed off their sartorial elegance on this grand evening. Sonam Kapoor, known for her bold fashion choices, donned a spectacular black dress by young Syrian designer Amir Al Kasm. The unexpected pairing of the dress was completed with diamond jhumkas, adding a touch of glamor to her ensemble.

Kiara Advani embraced the cocktail theme of the evening in a bodycon black leather dress with 3D floral detailing on the shoulder, styled by Albina Dyla. Meanwhile, the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan kept it classic in a black suit with diamonds as his go-to accessory. Ever the fashion-forward Ranveer Singh opted for an all-white Gaurav Gupta ensemble.

The leading ladies of Bollywood brought their A-game to the festivities. Deepika Padukone, in a timeless black vintage dress by Gauri and Nainika, looked elegant with minimal accessories and a charming bow adorning her hairstyle. Alia Bhatt shone in a shimmering off-shoulder outfit, while Kareena Kapoor oozed grace in a mauve saree and matching blouse.

Isha Ambani, sister of the groom, chose a custom Miss Sohee nude corset dress adorned with 3D cherry blossoms and magnolia blossoms for the cocktail party. Anita Shroff Adajania's style perfectly complemented the evening's theme: “An Evening in Everland.” The ensemble was completed with a sculptural, petal-inspired shawl, paired with a pearl and diamond necklace and earrings.

The Bollywood brigade wasn't the only one to steal the show as international personalities were also present at the event. Ivanka Trump, in a stunning gold and silver sari, added a touch of Trumpworld glamor to the evening as she posed with her husband and their daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner.

A candid moment captured Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji sharing a laugh, while Alia Bhatt stood nearby. Saif Ali Khan opted for a smart purple shirt under a blazer and pants, while his son Taimur Ali Khan looked adorable in a white shirt, tie, black suit and pants. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar also chose classic black outfits for this star-studded affair.

Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations brought together a confluence of fashion, glamor and international fame, paving the way for what promises to be an unforgettable wedding extravaganza. As the countdown to the nuptials continues, the anticipation for the main event reaches new heights, ensuring that this union will remain a talk of the town for days to come.

Not only that, pop sensation Rihanna also stole the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with a dazzling performance that would have cost a lot. The singer, who arrived in Jamnagar on February 29 with her troupe, would earn between $8 million and $9 million for her captivating show, according to a report by India today.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant is set to get married to industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika on July 12. Rihanna's presence at the pre-wedding celebrations added an extra layer of glamor and excitement to the upcoming nuptials. In a viral video that has been circulating on social media, Rihanna was seen making her grand entrance at the airport, wearing a black high-neck top paired with purple cargo pants. The queen of pop accessorized her look by tying a striped fabric around her waist, effortlessly exuding her signature style.

The grand event in Jamnagar saw Rihanna deliver a mesmerizing performance, treating the audience to a medley of her biggest hits. From Rude boy has Pour it And Diamonds, the pop icon's setlist left guests speechless. The lavish setting of this star-studded evening only enhanced the overall experience for attendees.

Rihanna took to the stage in a stunning neon green outfit, paired with a sparkling dress, ensuring all eyes were on her. The singer not only showed off her vocal prowess but also interacted with the distinguished guests present at the festivities. His charismatic presence on stage and the electrifying atmosphere left an indelible mark on the event.

During her performance, Rihanna took a moment to express her gratitude for the Ambani family's invitation. She expressed her joy at being part of such an important occasion and extended her heartfelt wishes to the soon to be married couple, Anant and Radhika, for a blessed future together. The personal touch added by Rihanna's vows further enhanced the celebratory atmosphere of the evening.

As Rihanna's performance continues to be the talk of the town, the celebrations leading up to Ambani's big wedding have undoubtedly become an unforgettable affair, blending the glitz and glamor of the entertainment world with the opulence associated with the name Ambani. As the wedding date approaches, anticipation builds for the main event, where the union of two influential families promises to be nothing short of a spectacle.

In an extravagant display of opulence, the Ambani family reportedly shelled out a whopping sum of around INR $120 million for the pre-wedding festivities, according to a report by MenXP. What adds an extra layer of disbelief to this alarming figure is the revelation that the sum allocated for their youngest son's wedding constitutes just 0.1% of Mukesh Ambani's colossal net worth, estimated at around 113 billions of dollars. The extravagant spending on pre-wedding festivities sets the stage for what is expected to be one of the most lavish weddings of the year.

