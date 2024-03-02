Bollywood celebrities add glitz and glamor to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event





Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were seen enjoying a gala time at the lavish three-day pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancée Radhika Merchant , which began on Friday in the town of Jamnagar in Gujarat. . Ranveer Singh, who wore a white pantsuit, was seen having fun with badminton power couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap at the event. The couple was also seen posing for photos with Deepika Padukone, who looked equally ravishing in a simple black outfit. Deepika is in the second trimester of her pregnancy. Recently, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby in September. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked dashing as they attended the event. Pictures | Twitter (priyankatnews)

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their elder son Taimur, who attended the function, looked stylish as they posed for pictures. While Kareena wore a low-cut pink saree, Taimur looked handsome in a suit and white shirt. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt looked perfect in a shimmering blue and black bodycon dress. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar caught up and posed for photos, while Shah Rukh Khan was seen spending time with cricketer Dwayne Bravo. Cricketers, sports stars, heads of state and business tycoons from India and abroad, including Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, are also attending the event. While Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. Anant Ambani is a director on the boards of RIL and Jio Platforms Ltd, among other group companies. The grand pre-wedding celebrations, which began on Friday, are being held at a residential township close to the RIL oil refinery near Jamnagar town. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in January 2023. Popstar Rihanna, world-renowned illusionist David Blaine and top Indian artists such as Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh will perform during the three-day festivities. Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, King and Queen of Bhutan, former President of Bolivia Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt are also guests at the reception.

