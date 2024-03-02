Shah Rukh Khan wears a diamond necklace, Alia Bhatt looks ethereal at the Ambani family's pre-wedding bash. Watch Interior Videos | Bollywood News





Top celebrities of the film industry reached Jamnagar on Friday ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants Pre-Wedding Party. From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, it was a star-studded evening. The theme for the first day was an elegant cocktail party and stars like Kiara Advani, Ranveer and Genelia gave a glimpse of their outfits. Cricketer Dwayne Bravo took to his Instagram account and shared photos with Shah Rukh and Ranveer Singh. He wrote in the caption, Wedding vibes! Chilling with the grown-ups! @iamsrk @ranveersingh Bollywood meets cricket. Another viral video showed a tour of the huge illuminated room. Radhika was seen interacting with the guests and Bollywood stars like Manish Malhotra and Shibani Dandekar among others were also seen in the video. Shibani was also captured singing a song at the party. Mukesh Ambani was seen giving a speech and praising his future daughter-in-law. Other photos showed Anant and Akash Ambani interacting with the guests at the party. Rajkumar Hirani was seen posing with astrologer Bharat. Radhika beamed with joy as she was photographed delivering her speech. Isha was all smiles as she held her children in her arms. In the photos shared by the papparazzi, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were seen posing together, all dressed in glamorous outfits. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn also struck a pose together. Kiara took to her Instagram account and shared the details of her outfit. The actor donned a black dress and left a red heart emoticon in the caption. Alia Bhatt also looked ethereal in a black outfit. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared photos from the night and wrote: I love an Indian wedding. Congratulations to Anant and Radhika. Other celebrities like Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor among others also attended the party. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

