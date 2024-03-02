Dabit on Coming Out, Favorite Bollywood Song and More

Pooja Talwar

I couldn't survive K-pop and the people who do it, you should have immense respect for them because they go through a lot, says Korean singer-songwriter Dabit. And it is precisely this honesty and sincerity that immediately appeals to you.

An independent singer and songwriter, his recent single Habit is an evocative and heartbreaking track where he talks about the end of his eight-year relationship.

It was in June last year that the singer came out publicly and spoke openly about his sexual orientation. In an Instagram video, Dabit acknowledged that, despite a long and confusing journey, he was at the stage in his life where he was comfortable with his orientation.

I have accepted this and I just want to live and share my life with the people I love without any shame and that includes you, he told his followers.

Born David Kim and raised in Ohio, United States, Dabit had moved to South Korea to pursue his love for music. He began his idol journey as a trainee, debuting with the boy group 24K, but after a year he withdrew. In his own words, he was not destined for the life of an idol.

He went independent in 2013 with the single Whoo Whoo Whoo and has since released several singles, his voice and sound uniquely his own.

GOOD MORNING!:Habit feels like a very personal song where you bare your soul, giving insight into your heartbreak. Was it difficult or seemingly cathartic?

This will give: I will just say that the last year of my life was a very big turning point in my life and my career. It's as if, one by one, I had the impression that the curtains had been lifted, those behind and behind which I was hiding. Also, the fact that I had always presented curated versions of myself, not only to my fans, but also to the people around me. Then those curtains went up and I started to feel a little more comfortable in my own skin. The pandemic hit me hard, like everyone else, and I also went through my big breakup with my partner of eight years, and I felt like I had nothing left in my life. I wrote Habit two weeks after my breakup, and it wasn't supposed to go out into the world. At the moment. I just needed something and some sort of outlet and to get into writing mode. I released Panic first, then Habit. It's been a crazy journey, but it's been a very important part of my growth as a person and as an artist.

H! :You spent your early years training in the K-pop industry, but became an independent musician. Why did you decide to go solo?

D: I am in no way putting down anyone or anyone getting into the industry. It’s for a very specific niche and group of people. Being a K-pop idol isn't for everyone. If you want to make music, be a singer, or write songs, chances are being a K-pop idol isn't the best path for you. I say this from my personal experience. When you are in a company, you basically have to adapt to their concepts and their vision for you and the group. I think what that did for me was that it started to erode my color, instead of enhancing my color as an artist. But after training year after year, I felt like I had lost a big part of my identity. As an artist, I began to have doubts about my talent. The responsibility here is to mix, keep mixing and if you go over too much, mix more. I tried to mix it up so much that I ended up removing all the parts that made me unique. That's when I discovered that being part of a company, and especially being an idol company, was not the right environment to grow and thrive.

H! :How does mainstreaming K-pop help independent musicians?

D: The great thing about K-pop in general is that it has become very mainstream thanks to the Internet. It was especially the online community that pushed K-pop to the limit. I think people are interested in the music scene and K-Pop in general. Even for me, when I walked into a company, the mindset was that I had an idea of ​​what the environment was like, but I thought everything would be fine. If I was able to survive and debut, then they could push me more, whatever image they have in mind. And then, once I'm free and I'm done with my contract, I can start building my path with the fan base that I've accumulated while being in the company. That was the business logic in my head, but it’s so much harder than you think. I couldn't survive it and the people who survive it, you should have immense respect for them because they go through a lot. But for a sensitive singer-songwriter like me who takes everything very personally, it wasn't easy. But I think I got a lot of opportunities because of the K-pop name in general, even though I was 100% completely independent.

H!: Embrace your individuality outside of the duality of being equally Korean and American; how did you experience this?

D: I still feel this way most of the time. I think it's difficult and even now I've lived almost exclusively in Korea for 14 years. I moved here in 2010 and even today I still feel this disconnect when I'm in a group of Koreans. When it's one-on-one I'm totally fine, but when it's a group they start talking about more cultural things that I can't relate to because I haven't experienced here all my life. I still feel that way and it's something that you just have to accept and get over, but at the same time there are benefits to it too. I feel like you're able to see the world in a much more neutral state…that has its benefits too. In a way, you have a lens that others cannot see through. So I think that's very important, especially as a songwriter.

H! :What were your musical influences?

D: I think different artists have had very different impacts on me. For example, there's an artist called Holland, he was one of the first Korean artists to unapologetically come out and make a name for himself. I watched this and at first I was worried about how he was going to do it because no one had done this before. But I saw his growth and in the back of my mind I thought, maybe I could do something like that too. The same thing happened with Sam Smith, I feel like people who came from a similar background to me, who were queer, had to come out, but found the courage, an outlet and a group of people ready to accept them unapologetically. Seeing their journey gave me the courage to go out and create my own. It took me a breakdown to knock down that wall. But after that, you know, everything is free now and I feel so much lighter. I feel like I can do so much more with my music and I'm excited to start writing music again.

H!: Finally, you have visited India, what attracts you to our country?

D: India was one of the places I visited most frequently. I fell in love with Indian food and would buy spices so I could bring them back to Korea and cook. I love garam masala and chicken masala because Indian food in Korea is a bit watered down. The people I have met in India are among the most frank, intelligent and comforting. So I think yes, India has always had a very special place in my heart. I also learned Janam Janam from Diwaleit's my favorite song.