Video of Bollywood celebrities including Kareena, Varun Dhawan and Sara boarding a bus in Jamnagar goes viral

New Delhi: Bollywood celebrities are present at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan, everyone is in Jamnagar to attend the gala which welcomes guests from all over the world. Among all the festivities, a video of all the celebrities went viral. The video shows celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Kapoor and his wife Natasha Dalal entering a bus after reaching Jamnagar. The video created a lot of buzz with netizens not keeping calm seeing high-profile celebrities traveling together in a bus. One user commented: “He made them feel middle class and humiliated. » Another user wrote: “These people also look like middle class people getting married on the bus. Another user wrote about Kareena's expressions: “Kareena is really embarrassed.” “Everyone is posh and rich until Mukesh Bhai comes,” commented another. Kareena boarding a bus came as a surprise to many. “The world is shaking, we must bend,” another comment read. “They give me a vibe like 'PEHLE MEIN, PEHLE MEIN',” another user wrote. “THIS REMINDS ME OF MY SCHOOL TRIP LOL,” another comment read. “Only Ambani has the power to force them to queue to get on the bus,” another user wrote. Rihanna's performance

Meanwhile, Rihanna's stunning performance took center stage at Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding celebration, captivating the audience with her hit songs against the backdrop of extravagant decorations. Wearing a striking green bodysuit and sparkling dress, Rihanna not only sang her chart-topping singles like “Rude Boy,” “Pour it Up,” “Diamonds” and “Wild Things,” but also engaged conversations with other celebrities. Reports indicate that she demanded a fee of over Rs 60 crore for her appearance. The singer arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on February 29, accompanied by a large entourage and a huge 12-foot piece of luggage. Rihanna is following in the footsteps of Beyoncé, who performed at Isha Ambani's wedding in 2018. Besides Bollywood celebrities, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Also present were Bill Gates, Hilary Clinton, former BP CEO Bob Dudley, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the former US president, as well as Sundar Pichai and Bob Iger.

