Bollywood celebrities, Hollywood icons and industrialists arrive in Jamnagar for Anant-Radhika pre-wedding





Jamnagar: The city is buzzing with excitement as festivities ahead of the wedding of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, began today. The lavish pre-wedding celebrations attracted a star-studded guest list, including prominent figures from the fields of entertainment, technology and business. The party atmosphere is evident even at the local airport with the arrival of international pop sensation Rihanna, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg accompanied by his wife Priscilla Chan and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. They joined an array of stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who had already arrived in anticipation of the lavish affair. Former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump also arrived in the city today. Watch | Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump, arrives in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the three-day celebrations preceding the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/KiDn33Bs8P DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) March 1, 2024 The long list of Bollywood celebrities arriving in Jamnagar includes Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, his wife Anupama Chopra, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Sunil Shetty and their family, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur. . , Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and Shardha Kapoor, Amir Khan. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03cbUxa4_wY Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, also arrived in the city today. Several other cricket celebrities participating in the pre-wedding celebration at Ambani's house include MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, DJ Bravo, Zaheer Khan and Ishan Kishan. Anand Mahindra, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Saina Nehwal and Disha Patni in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations – Radhika Merchant pic.twitter.com/UHLnRNkH9c DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) March 1, 2024 Other eminent personalities who arrived in Jamnagar today include Sadguru Jaggi Vadudev, Anand Mahindra, Anil and Tina Ambani, Sania Nehwal with her husband Parupalli Kashyap, Bill Gates, former bp CEO Bob Dudley and bp CEO Murray Auchincloss , with PMS. Prasad, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited. Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, KP Singh of DLF. Jaggi Vasudev, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor in Jamnagar to celebrate Anant Ambani's pre-wedding function – Radhika Merchant pic.twitter.com/jvl0jIg8Rd DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) March 1, 2024 Bob Dudley, former CEO of BP and Murray Auchincloss, CEO of BP with PMS Prasad, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited. Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, DLF's KP Singh and popstar Rihanna in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding reception pic.twitter.com/4iq6k2sWtq DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) March 1, 2024 The festivities began on Wednesday with the traditional “anna seva”, symbolizing the couple's commitment to serving the community. Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani and future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, were actively involved in serving traditional Gujarati cuisine to over 51,000 residents of Jogwad village. This gesture is expected to continue in the coming days, ensuring the full involvement of the local community in the celebrations. DeshGujarat

