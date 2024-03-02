Director Who Worked With Heath Ledger Shares New Details About Actor's Death





Mr. Gaghan said he stopped development of “Blink” after Heath Ledger’s death. Writer-director Stephen Gaghan has revealed new details about the circumstances surrounding the death of actor Heath Ledger. Ledger died in January 2008 from a prescription drug overdose in his New York apartment. He was 28 years old. Now, years after his death, Mr Gaghan has revealed that the actor, who played the Joker in Christopher Nolan's film 'The black Knight', died with the script of his film in bed. The Oscar-winning director was working on the adoption of Malcolm Gladwell's 2005 book. 'Flash' and wanted to cast Heath Ledger in the lead role. According to The independent, The director and screenwriter said that Heath Ledger's father, Kim, who called him after learning of his son's death, told him that the script for 'Flash' was found at his home. Speaking on a podcast, Mr Gaghan said: “They were there with the body and our script was in bed with him, and your book was on the bedside table. I think my number was on the script as written . These guys, like you I imagine, they are in shock and they called this number and I don't know why.” “I'm in an airport with my wife, just going from one place to another, and I literally collapse, which has never happened to me before or since. My feet came out from under me. I literally sat down because I was like, what what?” » continued Mr. Gaghan. “I remember his face and I was like I was speechless. I just listened and listened and listened. It was really, really sad. And it still is sad,” he said. added. Gaghan said he stopped development on 'Flash' after the death of Heath Ledger. Read also | Revisit This Classic Michael Jackson Moment for an Instant Smile Meanwhile, according to The independentlast month, Christopher Nolan recalled a “complicated and difficult” experience following the death of Heath Ledger while accepting an award at the 2024 Golden Globes. He said the last time he took the stage of the Golden Globes was in 2009, when he accepted the award for best supporting actor on behalf of Heath Ledger, who had died the previous year. Notably, 'The black Knight' was the last film the actor finished filming before his death. The film was released six months later. His other films included “10 Things I Hate About You”, “I’m Not Here”, And 'Brokeback Mountain'.

