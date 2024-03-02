New General Hospital Jagger actor Adam J. Harrington breaks silence as he takes over for Antonio Sabato Jr. | Adam J. Harrington, Antonio Sabato Jr., General Hospital | Just Jared: Celebrity News and Gossip

Entertainment
Adam J. Harrington opens about being the new actor playing John “Jagger” Cates in General Hospitalalmost 30 years after the original star Antonio Sabato Jr. left the show.
Anthony starred in the soap opera series from 1992 to 1995 and he never returned, but he had some thoughts on Adam take over the role.
So now they created a new character named John. They don't even call him Jagger. They call him John because they know the characters I get to play alone are part of who I am. It's my life,” Anthony said.
Good now Adam opens up about being hired and how he didn't even know what character he was playing when he signed up for the show!
Adam said Summary of the series“I had met [Casting Director] Mark Teschner in October [2023] for another role. And they said, “It won't be yours, but wait, we have something else in mind.” » When I started down this path, it was straight to reading chemistry with Laura Wright. [Carly]. They let me know pretty quickly that it wasn't going to go my way, but that I had to hold on. And then they called back and they said, “We'd love to have you on the show,” and then they let me know who I was playing. So, I kind of got hired, and then I found out I was playing John.
Adam admitted that he was unaware of his character's backstory at first.
“Of course I had to go back and find out who this guy was. I spent many hours looking at the original script and got everything I could out of it. Everything happened so fast ; it happened at the end of December, beginning of January,” he said.
Adam also addressed the resumption of the role of Anthony and how they are not alike.
“This became very evident when I went back and looked at the original script! ” he said. “My view was that it had been 30 years; they obviously wanted to take a new direction and see what they could do with this storyline. And I also thought, “I can’t even touch anything.” Antonio Sabato, Jr. done with the role in the past. Even though I know it would be shocking to the fans, in a way I was very happy that it didn't seem like I was trying to imitate or echo what they did with this storyline . Obviously, if they followed my path, they would take a different direction given the time that has passed. Television is immortal and still very fresh in people's minds, but like I said, I took the redesign and it looked so visibly different that they said, “Okay, we'll take this in a different direction and we're not trying to replace or touch what was originally a great story.
Did you see that a General Hospital The star was recently killed off the show.
