Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri dies at 44

Filmmaker and actor Tolani Oyebamiji, better known as Sisi Quadri, is dead.

Sisi Quadri died at the age of 44.

It was his colleagues who announced his death on social networks on Friday.

As of press time, the cause of death of the Yoruba actor has not been revealed.

His colleague, actress Ronke Odusanya, described the death of the actor, who became famous thanks to his role in the film “Seniyan Seranko”, as sudden and painful.

She said the actor was healthy, agile and active when she saw him a few days ago. She noted that they discussed strategies for moving forward with her comedy series, Salaye.

She wrote: This is so sad and so painful. You were in good health. agile and active when we saw each other a few days ago, and we even talked about how we were going to push Salaye. How can you leave so early? Hou is an incredible actor. Thank you for coming on board Salaye and being there. May Almighty God grant your family and loved ones the courage to bear this loss.

Also, actor Muyiwa Ademola expressed sadness over the death, noting that the late actor had been around for some time.

He said it was unfortunate because the late actor's career had only just started to blossom in the eyes of the world, comparing her to a withered flower.

Mr. Ademola wrote: What a world! What a life!! The final curtain is drawn! It's a wrap! You can no longer act! Travel well, brother and may the Almighty protect all that you have left behind.

Additionally, actress Abiola Bayo wrote on her Instagram page: “Sisi Quadri, we will miss you very much. May your soul rest in perfect peace. »

Another actor, Tunde Yusuf, who posted a photo of Sisi Quadri, said that everything in the world is according to God's will. He maintained that we came from Him and to Him we will return.

Actress Regina Chukwu also offered her condolences to the Sisi Quadri family, narrating the story of her recent battle for her life.

She said: Most people don't know this, but yes, I trained as an on-set makeup artist under him for years.

Background

Born on December 26, 1979, the late actor starred in several films before gaining fame in “Seranko Seniyan”, released on December 4, 2004.

He gained popularity in his 20s with the rise of social media, beginning to perform sketches with actress Funmi Awelewa before their film “Ebudola”.

Before his death, he worked as a fashion designer and previously as a makeup artist before pursuing his acting career. He studied textile design for four years, which he completed in 1999.

He completed his primary and secondary education in Ore, Ondo State. Subsequently, he met his father's elder brother, who introduced him to his teacher, Toyin Olaiya (Alaga council), which led him to become an actor.

He graduated from Iree Polytechnic, Osun State. Sisi Quadri was part of the cast of the four-part series “Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre,” released today, March 1.