Sorry, Schwarzenegger! James Cameron considered this 80s actor his muse

The big picture The collaboration between Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Cameron in

The terminator

the franchise is undeniably iconic and revolutionary in the genre.

The terminator the franchise is undeniably iconic and revolutionary in the genre. However, Michael Biehn's roles in Cameron's films brought complexity and nuance, adding humanity and vulnerability to the stories, making him a standout performer.

Biehn's charisma and performances in Cameron's films from 1984 to 1989 made him a versatile man, capable of playing both hero and villain roles.





There is no argument to be made against the merit of the collaboration which Arnold Schwarzenegger And James Cameron have established. The terminator the franchise they made together lasted over 30 years, and they may not be finished yet. The terminator is undeniably one of the most important and well-known characters in science fiction and cinema history. Excerpt from “Are You Sarah Connor?” » to “I will come back.” It delivered some of the most iconic one-liners alongside thrilling action and adventure.





With Ridley ScottIt is Blade Runnerreleased two years earlier in 1982, The terminator revolutionized the genre in a way we haven't seen since. Cameron rode Schwarzenegger's effortless magnetism and bombastic physique to box office records, while the Austrian bodybuilder took advantage of Cameron's unparalleled ability to capture visceral, groundbreaking sequences on film. It was a symbiotic relationship, of course, but there's another actor who had a unique relationship with Cameron and was his point man in three of the filmmaker's best films. And even though he disappeared from Hollywood after the 80s, Michael Biehn is the true muse behind Cameron's best work.





The Terminator (1984) Release date October 26, 1984 Director James Cameron Duration 107 minutes





Michael Biehn starred in three of James Cameron's most successful films

Schwarzenegger became a star following his first film with Cameron and then cemented his status as one of the greatest action heroes of all time in the following Terminator 2. The first two films in the franchise were huge culturally and generated huge numbers at the box office. But if you look at what Cameron did with Biehn over almost the same period, it's more impressive. Biehn and Cameron won the biggest trio of the 1980s.





It all started in the same movie that put Arnold on the map when Biehn played Kyle Reese in The terminator. Cameron called Biehn's number again for the male lead role of Corporal Dwayne Hicks in 1986. Aliens. In 1989, Cameron returned to claim a major role in the The abyss, which gave Biehn a chance to wear the black hat for once in a Cameron film, as pressure-sick Navy SEAL team leader Lt. Hiram Coffey. This is a triple whammy of pure cinematic goodness, and although The abyss doesn't have the weight and reputation of the first two, it's undeniably an impressive film and it currently sits at a 89% reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. So why did Cameron put Michael Biehn on speed dial for the entire decade? What did he bring to his films that A-list stars couldn't?

Michael Biehn brought nuance and complexity to his roles in James Cameron





Europe's muscle man may be what put The terminator over-the-top with his unforgettable monotone lines and robotic delivery, but Biehn is by far the more nuanced and refined performer. Alongside an exceptional performance of Linda Hamilton, he brought a level of humanity and vulnerability to the story that keeps the classic film moving at a healthy pace. His chemistry with Hamilton allowed Cameron to keep Schwarzenegger's vascular but raw lines to a minimum, which added to his imposing screen presence. Biehn also brought just the right amount of physicality and athleticism that made the harrowing chase scenes much more believable. Cameron was a fan of the balance that the handsome but relatively unknown actor brought to his first high-profile sci-fi action thriller. and knew who to call to establish a character that audiences could relate to with a rugged gentleness rarely seen in '80s leading men.





Just two years later, James Cameron was ready to tackle the sequel to Ridley Scott's seminal 1979 film. Extraterrestrial. Aliens not only was it his second time directing Biehn, but it also spawned a collaboration with Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise and later as Dr. Grace Augustine in her epic Avatar movies. Some might think this entitles Weaver to Biehn's title as Cameron's most inspiring muse., but the fact that she played the same two roles in four separate films undermines her claim to the title. Biehn played three completely different characters in his three projects with the director. The second was Corporal Hicks in what is widely considered one of the best sequels of all time.

Related Arnold Schwarzenegger accidentally convinced James Cameron to make him the Terminator The director originally had a very different role in mind for him.





As Hicks, Biehn once again co-stars with a tough-as-nails female leader and holds her own. He plays the role with a gentleness, morality, and steely disposition that allows Ripley and the other Marines, like Bill Paxton as Pvt. Hudson, to go crazy against an army of xenomorphs. Make no mistake, though, Biehn brings the same level of masculinity and toughness to his role. By The Hollywood ReporterCameron explained why he loved Biehn, “For me, he was the man par excellence, expressing the masculine values ​​that I admire – strength, honesty, sense of duty, conviction… He wasn't too flippant – his charisma didn't come from that too-cool-for-school wit or sarcasm like a lot of young actors – he wore his heart on his sleeve.

Perhaps the most impressive role of the trio of Cameron films that Michael Biehn starred in from 1984 to 1989 was when he got his first chance to wear the black hat and play the villain in The abyss. The audience and Cameron already knew what he brought to the table as the White Knight. The abyss, he gets to spread his wings a little more as Lieutenant Hiram Coffey. Biehn starts out as a neutral, muscular, mustachioed Navy SEAL who takes the lead with his small team who are sent into the depths to help husband and wife oil drilling duo, Bud (Ed Harris) and Lindsey Brigman (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) as they attempt to salvage a sunken submarine only to discover that the real front page news story is an alien life form living in the depths. It doesn't take long for Coffey to succumb to pressure sickness, and it begins to affect his judgment in detrimental ways. Eventually, he works as a lone wolf and tries to sabotage the crew and his men with a cache of nuclear warheads at his disposal. All good actors relish the opportunity to play the quirky, unpredictable villain, and Biehn embraces Coffey's madness in a terrific turn in an underrated film.





Why wasn't Michael Biehn in 'Avatar'?

Image via 20th Century Studios

After The Abyss, the 90s were upon us and Michael Biehn's star was starting to fade a bit, aside from a memorable small role as Johnny Ringo in tomb stone. That's not to say that James Cameron isn't still thinking about his muse. In 2009, while filming his hit film on Pandora titled Avatarthere mocked Biehn for the tough role of Miles Quaritch. Biehn explained to The Hollywood Reporter: “For nine months, I thought I was going to play the role played by Stephen Lang in Avatarand I ultimately didn't understand.” Stephen Lang completed the role Biehn because Cameron had already cast Weaver and thought the two actors together might draw too many comparisons to each other. Aliens. Cameron maintains that there may not have been a specific role for Biehn, but he agrees that once Weaver was cast, it became impossible.





Lang turned out to be the right choice, but it illustrates how the '80s action star and Cameron's muse is still on the director's mind for new roles. Cameron has nothing but love for Biehn“I found him very easy to work with and very intelligent in the way he plays a scene,” says Cameron. “We quickly fell into a situation where we trusted each other. And the camera loved him. The camera loved him and we loved his partnership with Cameron even though it only lasted five years.

The terminator is available to rent on Prime Video in the United States

Watch on Prime Video