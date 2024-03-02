Director Who Worked With Heath Ledger Reveals New Details About Actor's Death





Writer-director Stephen Gaghan shares new details about a film he was planning to shoot with Big health book at the time of the death of the Brokeback Mountain actors. Appearing on author Malcolm Gladwells Revisionist history podcast this week, Gaghan recalled his experience developing a film adaptation of Gladwells 2005 book, Blink: the power of thinking without thinkingwith Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead for the title role. While working on the script for Blink, Gaghan discovered Ledger and ultimately decided he was better suited for the role. I just had a real connection with him that was pretty unusual and really special to me,” he explained. I felt like I loved this guy and I was going to do a lot of movies with him. Unfortunately, those plans were interrupted when Gaghan received a phone call from Ledger's father and one of the actor's close friends, who informed him that Ledger had been arrested. found dead At New York. I got a phone call, they were on speakerphone, and it was Heath Ledgers' father, who I'd never met, he told Gladwell. The dad and the man who was closest to him in his professional life, they were there with the body. Our script was in bed with him and your book was on the bedside table. Filmmaker Stephen Gaghan, left, and actor Heath Ledger. Getty Images He added: I think my number was on the script. These guys are, as you can imagine, in shock, and they dialed this number. Ledger died on January 22, 2008. from an accidental overdose which involved several prescription medications. At the time of his death, the 28-year-old had just finished filming on The black Knightand would later posthumously receive an Oscar for his portrayal of the Joker. Gaghan, whose Hollywood credits include the 2000s Traffic and years 2005 Syriansaid he had never spoken publicly about Ledger's death before his conversation with Gladwell. At the time of the phone call, Gaghan and his wife, Minnie Mortimer, were passing through an airport. The story continues I literally collapse. This has never happened to me before or since, he said. My feet went out from under me. I literally sat down because I was like: What? What? … My wife was looking at me. I remember his face and I was just speechless. I just listened and listened and listened. It was just really, really sad. And it's always sad. Although the Blink adaptation was shelved after Ledgers' death, Gaghan said he re-read the film's script before his podcast interview and hinted that it might one day be worth rewatching . I could be crazy, but I think this storyline is really good. I think we really had something really special, he said. We were perhaps a little ahead of our time. Listen to Gaghan discuss Ledger on revisionist history below, starting around 34:13. Related…

