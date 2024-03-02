Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell were seeing each other before mom Trish married the actor: report

Sharing is not caring for the Cyrus family.

Tish Cyrus' husband, Dominic Purcell, was reportedly seeing his youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, before they met, according to multiple reports.

“Noah and Dominic saw each other on a friendly basis with benefits, from time to time,” said one an insider told People Friday. “They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something.”

Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell were involved with each other before marrying his mother, Trish Cyrus, according to multiple reports.

"Noah and Dominic saw each other on a friendly, perks basis, from time to time," an insider told People Friday.

According to the source, Tish, 56, knew about Purcell's relationship with Noah, 24, but “never gave Noah a chance to talk about any of it before they got married.”

In the meantime, a source for “Entertainment Tonight” claimed that Tish decided not to warn Noah about her budding romance with her ex.

Noah, in return, would be quite “offended” by the whole situation, according to People's source.

According to "Entertainment Tonight," Tish never tried to work things out with Noah.

Additionally, a source told Us Weekly that Noah is "distraught" about the whole situation.

Us every week announced the news about the family drama, with an insider claiming: “Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started chasing him.

The source also claimed, “The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes way beyond [what people think]. Noah is very upset that Tish stole Dominic from him.

Page Six has not received a response from reps for Tish, Noah or Purcell regarding the reports.

Tish and the “Prison Break” actor tied the knot in 2023. Dominique Purcell/Instagram

They got engaged in April 2023. Tish Cyrus/Instagram

Fans may remember that the “July” hitmaker did not attend her mother's August 2023 nuptials, in which Miley Cyrus, 31, was the maid of honor. Instead, she spent time browsing the aisles of Walmart with her brother Braison.

While many viewed their outing as an insult to Tish, the famous mom apparently didn't want Noah or Braison on her special day.

“Tish was the one who didn't invite Noah and Braison to her wedding and blocked them on Instagram after they sued Dominic,” a person close to the Cyrus family told “Entertainment Tonight.”

“It was Tish who requested security at her wedding to keep Noah and Braison out.”

Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah didn't attend her mother's wedding.

Miley was her mother's maid of honor. Getty Images for Recording Academy

According to "Entertainment Tonight," Tish did not invite Noah or her brother, Braison, to her nuptials.

Although Noah was reportedly stunned by the news of his mother falling in love with her ex, she has since found happiness. She announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus in June 2023.

“The greatest moment of my life was saying yes to spending the rest of ours together,” she captioned her Instagram announcement at the time.

“The last month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just the two of us has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time.”

Noah announced his engagement to fashion designer Pinkus in June 2023. noahcyrus/Instagram

She hailed him as “the most talented, the most faithful, [and] the nicest person” in her Instagram announcement. noahcyrus/Instagram

She then called her fiancé “the most talented, the most faithful, [and] the kindest person.

Tish announced her engagement to the “Prison Break” actor, 54, just months before, in April 2023.

She was previously married to Miley and Braison's father Noah, Billy Ray Cyrus, for 28 years. He also adopted her children, Brandi, 36, and Trace, 35, when they married in 1993. He already had a son, Christopher, 31, when they met.

Tish was married to Billy Ray Cyrus for 28 years. Broadimage/REX

She filed for divorce a third time in April 2022. Getty Images

After going on and off several times, Tish filed for final divorce from the “Hannah Montana” alum in April 2022.

She revealed during her February 2024 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that their marriage fell apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[Our marriage] I hadn't been in a good place in a long time, and I think I stayed so long out of fear, literally out of fear of being alone,” she explained.

They share Braison, Miley and Noah. WireImage

Tish has two children, Brandi and Trace, from a previous relationship, while Billy has a son, Cody, whom he shared with his ex-girlfriend. Getty Images for Gucci

And when Billy Ray traveled to Tennessee while she stayed in California to be near their children during the pandemic, she realized it was over.

“[I was just] looking at me and saying, “What are you doing?” “, she recalls frankly.

“And so, I literally had just made this firm decision and I was like, 'I'm moving on with my life.' And you know what, my daughter? It worked out for the best.