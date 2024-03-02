Entertainment
Why Motaz Azaiza, the Palestinian photographer who photographed the war, chose to leave Gaza
Editor's note: A version of this story appears on CNN. Meanwhile, in the Middle East Newsletter, a thrice-weekly look at the region's biggest stories.
For 108 days, Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza risked his life in Gaza to tell the story of the war to millions of followers. on Instagram, while friends and family members were killed around him. But he has now left his native Gaza in dismay.
Nothing has changed. You haven't changed anything, he told CNN's Becky Anderson in an interview with the international community, which he said was unmoved by the images of death and carnage caused by the Israeli war in the besieged territory.
He has been hailed by many around the world as the eyes and ears of Gaza for providing a raw, unfiltered insight into the horrors of war. This attention was involuntary and unexpected. Azaiza was an aspiring travel photographer. Her first Instagram post in May 2014 was a simple photo of a natural wonder; vibrant petals of fuchsia and purple, exploding from an orange center. Known by some as a Treasure Flowerbotanists identify the plant by its correct genus, Gazania. From the start, he seemed to want to share his vision of a beautiful world.
I want to capture the beauty of Gaza, not the war on Gaza. But I have no choice, he said. When something happens, I have to take pictures, I have to document, but when I come to publish them, I feel like you're destroying the beauty.
Before October 7, Azaiza had around 25,000 followers on Instagram, according to social media analytics company Social Blade. His devoted audience now reaches over 19 million people and some of his clips have been viewed over 70 million times. Clips where, unlike traditional media, the horrors of war are graphically laid bare.
From morning to night, her Instagram stories unfolded like a never-ending stream of devastation and suffering; powerless as he was to prevent it and incapable of escaping it.
Several times a day, Azaiza witnessed men's frantic attempts to pull bloodied survivors from the rubble with their bare hands. Often it was too late, and while the camera was still rolling, Azaiza was seen leaning down to caress their lifeless limbs.
Israel has made it virtually impossible for international journalists to report independently from Gaza and witness the impact of Israeli bombing on Palestinian civilians. The Israeli military took foreign journalists, including those from CNN, on brief, carefully choreographed trips to the war-torn enclave, and asked them to submit their images to the military sensor. Israel says restrictions on the movement of embedded journalists are aimed at their own safety.
I don't consider myself a journalist, I consider myself a photographer, Azaiza told CNN. But I sometimes feel like a sort of victory for journalism that as a young man he showed the world what Western media could not do.
Some of his most visceral images show children who were killed or injured, and on several occasions he attempted to comfort them as he accompanied them in ambulances. They perched awkwardly on his lap, bloodied and scared, and he was at a loss for words. Another time it seemed like it was too late. As he held a limp, lifeless baby with severe head injuries, struggling to hold back tears, all Azaiza could say softly was: God. God.
More than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, almost half of them children, according to the enclave's health ministry. CNN cannot independently verify the figures. Of those who survived, at least 17,000 are unaccompanied or separated from their parents, according to UNICEF.
Azaiza now lives in Doha, the Qatari capital. When he finally managed to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, he had no idea of his final destination.
After being turned away twice by the Israeli government, Azaiza told CNN that he managed to flee to Qatar with his family after many difficulties. He waited five hours at the Rafah crossing on January 22, waiting to find out what awaited him. CNN has contacted the Israel Defense Forces for comment.
There, two men from the Qatari Foreign Ministry approached him. Motaz, you are welcome in Doha, you can come to our country and continue from there, he reminded. He boarded a Qatari military flight at Egypt's El Arish airport and began planning his next steps.
I needed to find a way to vent, to go give speeches, to talk to the world, to protest with the people who are protesting for us, to be with them, to share my stories that I couldn't even share on my Instagram because it's so bloody, he told CNN.
There was always more light than darkness on Azaiza's social media accounts before the latest war in Gaza began, but he never shied away from describing the fragility of life in the Gaza Strip at the time. over the years. He regularly captured Israeli airstrikes and said his camera still served as a way for him to cope with hardship and depression.
But given the scale of the destruction and death, his camera couldn't keep him from being physically present this time. He avoided accepting what he witnessed.
It's better for me not to process, because if I process what I've been through or what I've been through, believe me, I won't feel good. I'm a man looking for a solution now. We have to stop this, he said.
Clearly frustrated that what he shared with the world had not helped stem the waves of destruction in Gaza, Azaiza said he was determined to make more noise from the outside.
He has been invited to lecture at various universities around the world and hopes to tour when he can obtain visas, which can be difficult for those with Palestinian passports.
Even though he has become a recognizable face, Azaiza wants to keep attention focused on the suffering of those he left behind.
He told CNN that what struck him most was the thousands of baby bodies he saw. If those who survive have a future, he says, it will be unclear.
How will you tell them when they grow up that they lost their parents in Gaza because an Israeli plane dropped a bomb on their house and all their flesh shattered around them? Do you expect them to be normal humans after everything we've been through?
