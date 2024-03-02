Kevin Costner – IMDb





Kevin Michael Costner was born on January 18, 1955, in Lynwood, California, the third child of Bill Costner, a ditch digger and eventually power line repairer for Southern California Edison, and Sharon Costner (née Tedrick), a social worker. His older brother, Dan, was born in 1950. A younger brother died at birth in 1953. His father's job required him to move regularly, making Kevin feel like an army brat, always the new kid at school, which led him to be a dreamer. As a teenager, he sang in the Baptist church choir, wrote poetry and took writing classes. At age 18, he built his own canoe and floated down the rivers that Lewis and Clark followed to the Pacific. Despite his current height, he was only 5'2″ when he graduated from high school. Nevertheless, he still managed to be a star in basketball, football, and baseball. In 1973, He enrolled at California State University at Fullerton, where he majored in business. During this time, Kevin decided to take acting classes five nights a week. He graduated with a business degree in 1978 and married his college sweetheart, Cindy Costner. He first took a marketing job in Orange County. Everything changed when he accidentally met Richard. Burton on a flight from Mexico. Burton advised him to go completely after acting if that's what he wanted. He quit his job and moved to Hollywood shortly after. He drove a truck, worked on a fishing boat in high seas and gave bus tours to stars before finally making her way into films. After making a soft-core sex film, he vowed not to work again if that was the only job he could do. He didn't work for almost six years, while he waited for a real break. That break came with The Big Chill (1983), although his scenes ended up in the editing room – director Lawrence Kasdan remembered him when he decided to make Silverado (1985). Costner's career then took off.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000126/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos