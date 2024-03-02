Hollywood | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com

HOLLYWOOD — It's not a good sign when multiple actors from a movie appear on every talk show to promote their movie. “Argylle” stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston and Ariana DeBose hit them all – morning and night. One reason could be that the $200 million film received mixed reviews from a top 33% of Rotten Tomatoes critics, and its success or failure could determine the fate of the next two films in the trilogy. 'spying.
In 2015, Cavill starred in a film version of the hit spy TV series “The Man From UNCLE,” starring Armie Hammer and Alicia Vikander (who won an Oscar the following year for “The Danish Girl”). The film cost $75 million and only grossed $110 million. Many hoped Cavill would be the next James Bond, but he'll likely fall out of consideration now that he's directed “Argylle” and Guy Ritchie's next two films – an already-finished untitled action flick and “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly”. Warfare,” starring Alex Pettyfer, Henry Golding, Cary Elwes and Alan Ritchson of “Reacher.”
In 2022, Ariana DeBose won an Oscar as Anita in Steven Spielberg's “West Side Story,” a role that also earned Rita Moreno her Oscar. It was originally created on Broadway by the late Chita Rivera, who died on January 30. The versatile DeBose has directed two other films: the superhero epic “Kraven the Hunter,” due Aug. 30, alongside Aaron. Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe, and her first starring film, the supernatural horror film “House of Spoils,” in which she played a chef.
Amazon MGM Studios will release “I Am: Celine Dion,” which follows the singing superstar from her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome through the first year of her journey trying to live an open, authentic life despite her illness. Our prayers and thoughts are with you, Céline Dion.
“Dune” has been split into two films, with “Dune: Part Two” scheduled for March 1. Part two stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. “Dune: Part One” cost $165 million and grossed $402 million. We now learn that there will be a “Dune 3” based on Frank Herbert's second novel “Dune Messiah”.
When asked if she would sign on for a third film, Zendaya replied, “I mean, sure. Anytime, Denis [Villenueve] call, it's at least a yes from me. » Chalamet agreed, saying: “I think we're all very excited about it. » (His film “Wonka” has already surpassed $600 million.)
(Spoiler alert ahead!) Even though Butler has finished “The Bikeriders” (due June 21) and the recently released Apple TV+ series “Masters of the Air,” don’t expect to see him in “Dune 3,” unless maybe in a flashback. Just as “Elvis” left the building, Butler left Arrakis!
