Bollywood's most expensive wedding cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, with flowers for decoration arriving from…

Bollywood weddings are a star-studded affair that grabs the attention of fans. When two celebrities come together to get married, fans eagerly wait to know the wedding details and the wedding photos which go viral in no time. Today we are going to tell you about the most expensive Bollywood wedding, which costs around Rs 100 crore. The couple we are talking about is none other than Anushka Sharma and former Indian captain Virat Kohli. Reports say that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma invited only 50 of their close friends and family members to the wedding, but the arrangements were so lavish that this 2017 wedding cost Rs 100 crore. While Anushka Sharma started the trend of wearing a pastel lehenga by choosing a pastel ensemble for her big day, Team India's star cricketer Kohli sported a white sherwani. As per reports, Anushka Sharma's Sabyasachi wedding lehenga alone cost a whopping sum of Rs 30 lakh. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married at Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old village-turned-villa that has been renovated and transformed into a boutique property. It is located in Tuscany, Italy. Borgo Finocchieto also features in the Forbes list of the 20 most expensive vacation destinations in the world. A week in this magnificent villa will cost you at least Rs 1 crore. Rates range from Rs 6,50,000 to 14,00,000 per night. The decoration for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding was done by Devika Narain of Devika Narain and Company and flowers were specially flown in from Netherlands for the decoration. After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reportedly had the second most expensive marriage in Bollywood. The couple got married at Villa del Balbianello on Lake Como in Italy. Reportedly, the cost of their wedding crossed Rs 77-79 crore, making it the second most expensive wedding in Bollywood. READ | Meet a woman who runs a successful business, is the daughter of a multi-millionaire, is married to a superstar, her husband is..

