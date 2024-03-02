Katrina Kaif Reveals She Recorded Audition For Anushka Sharmas Role In Zero, Says Film Was Previously Titled Katrina Meri Jaan With Her Double Role | Bollywood News





Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently shared that she is very excited to play the role of Anushka Sharma in the film Zero. She was so determined that she even went to the extent of recording an audition tape, playing the character played by Anushka. In Aanand Rais Zero, Katrina played the role of Babita Kumari, a glamorous superstar. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man and Anushka as a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy. In an interview with Mid-day, Katrina said: In Zero, I actually wanted to play the role of Anushka. Katrina said that she became very fond of the role of Anushka and was determined to do it. She said: After the narration was over, I said sir, let me do this. He said, no beta, it's already launched. He didn't say it was already cast. I think he said we already had someone in mind. Undeterred by this, Katrina took matters into her own hands and recorded an audition of herself playing the character and sent it to the director. She said, I showed it to him on the laptop and he looked at it and he really thought about it, he was like I'm really moved that you did this, give me a few days. So that gave me hope. The actor explained that she felt uncertain for a few days, getting really attached to the role she wanted. She admitted that this made it difficult for her to judge whether the role offered to her was actually right for her. But it was Shah Rukh Khan who encouraged her to try her luck in the film. Katrina also explained that she was supposed to play a dual role in the film. The film was initially tired of Katrina Meri Jaan and it also had a different storyline. She said: Before this (Katrina Meri Jaan) was a different storyline, then this (Zero) became a different storyline and then Shah Rukh became a part of this film. But it was honestly his conviction that pushed me to make this film. On the work front, Katrina was recently seen in the film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

