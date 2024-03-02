Parents-to-be Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone share first photos from Ambani's pre-wedding festivities | Bollywood News





Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently announced their pregnancy, arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday to Merchants Anant Ambani and Radhika big celebrations before the wedding. Ranveer took to his Instagram account on Friday and shared adorable photos with his wife Deepika. Ranveer and Deepika were all dressed up for the evening and today's dress code is cocktail elegant. In the first image, Ranveer and Deepika were seen looking at each other and smiling. Ranveer chose an all-white suit, which he paired with a pair of sunglasses. Deepika looked ethereal in a vintage black dress. She kept accessories minimal and also wore a cute bow with her hairstyle. Ranveer dropped several heart emoticons in the caption and tagged Deepika. Deepika took to her Instagram stories and shared photos of herself, giving a detailed look at her outfit. The couple recently took to social media and announced that their baby will arrive in September 2024. Genelia Deshmukh, who arrived in Jamnagar with Riteish Deshmukh, also shared pictures of her look for the night. Sharing several photos, she wrote in the caption, Life is like a black and white photograph. There is black, there is white and there are many shades in between. The whos who of Bollywood are expected to attend the three-day festivities in Gujarat. Earlier today, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra and Aamir Khan, among others. were seen arriving at Jamnagar airport. The celebrities boarded a Volvo bus and arrived at the venue ahead of the big night. Besides Bollywood stars, American celebrities like Rihanna and David Blaine attend the pre-wedding festivities. Rihanna is all set to perform today, according to the itinerary that went viral. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/soon-to-be-parents-ranveer-singh-and-deepika-padukone-share-first-pictures-from-anant-ambani-radhika-merchants-pre-wedding-festivities-rihanna-to-perform-today-9190820/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos