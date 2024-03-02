Entertainment
All About Robin Thicke's Father, The Late Actor Alan Thicke
After the sudden death of actor Alan Thicke in 2016, singer Robin Thicke lost one of his biggest supporters, but he never stopped feeling his father's influence.
“Every time I talk to my son Julian, I feel it because I say the same things he said to me,” he told PEOPLE in 2021. “When I was young, I wanted to be a rebel because my father was Mr. Good Guy. Now I just want to be as much like him as possible. In the end, all the advice he gave me was correct.”
Robin was born to actors Alan and Gloria Loring, their second son after their eldest, Brennan. The two later divorced when Robin was young, but their musical influence had already piqued the young boys' interest and he decided to follow his parents into the entertainment industry.
Alan supported his son and even took him to Growing pains set in 1991. When the 13-year-old shared his career hopes with Entertainment tonight during the visit, the actor praised Robin highly.
“I think we should be flattered that kids want to follow in our footsteps as long as we don't push them in that direction,” Alan said. “It turns out he has a natural musical gift. He's good at it.”
Here's everything you need to know about Robin Thicke's father, the late actor Alan Thicke.
He was a proud Canadian
Alan was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, on March 1, 1947, to mom Shirley “Joan” Isobel Marie Thicke and dad William Jeffrey Thicke.
THE Hope and Gloria The star was a proud Canadian and always championed other artists from his native country, as Robin recalled in a 2015 story with Prestige Hong Kong.
Every time a Canadian accomplishes something or just appears on television, they say “Steve Nash MVP, a Canadian!” » ” Robin said.
When he received his star on Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto in 2013, he said he was proud to be a Canadian artist and hoped part of that would be what I remember, according to Radio-Canada News.
“It's part of my identity, and one unique thing that I carry within me is my Canadian identity and we are good people,” he added.
He was known for Growing pains and compose theme songs for television
Alan became a household name while starring in the sitcom Growing pains from 1985 to 1992.
He played patriarch Dr. Jason Seaver, a psychiatrist who worked in an office in the family home, alongside colleagues Joanna Kerns, Kirk Cameron, Jeremy Miller and a young Leonardo DiCaprio in last season's series.
He was also a musician and composed theme songs for television with his first wife, Loring, including the iconic opening songs of Different shots And The facts of life and the original theme for Wheel of Fortune.
He had three sons
During his 14-year marriage to Days of our lives Actress and singer Loring, Alan became a father for the first time when their son Brennan was born on March 10, 1974. A few years later, the couple welcomed Robin on March 10, 1977.
After Alan and Loring divorced in 1984, the actor married Gina Tolleson, a model and beauty queen who won Miss World, in 1994. Alan and Gina celebrated the arrival of their son Carter on July 10, 1997.
The late actor was a supportive father to his children, even if he wasn't always a disciplinarian.
My children will all tell you that I was far too liberal, too lenient, too casual with them, Alan told the Toronto Star in 2014.
The actor explained that his parenting style is more laid back, not because he doesn't care.” Alan continued, “Casual in the sense that you always want to trust them and hope that they are smarter than teenagers really are.
He died while playing hockey with his youngest son
On December 13, 2016, Alan was playing hockey with his son Carter, then 19, when he complained of chest pains and an ambulance was sent to care for him.
Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Alan died at the age of 69 from a ruptured aorta and standard Type A aortic dissection, according to his official death certificate obtained by PEOPLE.
Carter later recalled the events leading up to his father's death and the last words that were spoken.
The ambulance arrived and paramedics stabilized him and everything seemed fine, he said. Entertainment tonight in 2017. I was able to give him a hug and tell him: I love you, and that was the last time I saw him.
He was like the perfect father, Carter added.
His death changed Robin's life
Years after his father's death, Robin spoke about the turmoil he felt at the time and how it changed his life for the better. The Masked Singer The judge revealed that his son Julian helped him recover from the loss.
“I wasn't in a good place when he passed away, and I wasn't in a better place right afterward,” he told PEOPLE in 2021. “However, a few months later, I decided to dedicate my time to raising my son. , and that was really a big turning point for me. Instead of focusing on my music, I focused on my son. That's how I got through this period.
Robin, who shares his eldest son with ex-wife Paula Patton and is now the father of three more children with fiancée April Love Geary, also realized he needed to step up and be there for his younger brother.
“When my father passed away, I became the patriarch of my family. My 20-year-old younger brother needed a big brother, and I felt like now I had to take him on my shoulders to be a good better, more focused, man than before,” Robin explained in a 2019 interview with Steve Harvey.
Robin wrote a song for Alan after his death
The singer remembered Alan in a song from his 2021 album On Earth and in Heaven. At the time, he told PEOPLE that the song That's What Love Can Do was about passing the torch from my father to me and the kind of man I want to be.
The Grammy-nominated artist said the song was inspired by a metaphor an old friend of Alan's told Robin after his death.
“After my father died, I remember one of his friends saying to him: 'A big tree has fallen.' That's what my father was: the big tree,” he said. “Now here I am, this medium-sized tree, and I have to grow my branches and protect everyone. Every day I try to make him proud of me.”
Robin often posts tributes to Alan on social media
After Alan's death in 2016, Robin began regularly remembering her father on Instagram, often posting sweet snaps and celebrating him on important days.
6 years ago today, a large tree fell. We miss your smile, your big hugs and your hilarious punchlines! I love you Pops! I miss you everyday! Long live Alan Thicke! Robin wrote alongside an old photo of Alan in December 2022 Instagram post.
|
