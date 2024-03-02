Center responds after actor highlights gruesome murder of dancer Amarnath Ghosh in US





Amarnath Ghosh was pursuing an MFA in Dance at Washington University in Saint Louis. New Delhi: The Indian government said it is in contact with US authorities and is monitoring the investigation into the murder of famous Kuchipudi dancer Amarnath Ghosh. He was shot dead on Tuesday while taking an evening walk in Missouri, United States. Ghosh was pursuing an MFA in dance at Washington University in St. Louis. The Indian consulate in Chicago said it was constantly monitoring the investigation and was in contact with local authorities. “Professed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased Amarnath Ghosh in StLouis, Missouri. We are following the forensic investigation and investigation with the police and provide our support,” the embassy said in a message on X ( formerly Twitter). “The consulate is providing all its assistance to the relatives of the deceased Amarnath Ghosh. It has taken firm action with the Saint-Louis police and the university to investigate this reprehensible armed attack,” added the embassy. The consulate provides all its assistance to the relatives of the deceased Amarnath Ghosh. I took the matter forcefully to the St. Louis Police Department and the University to investigate the reprehensible gun attack. @IndianEmbassyUS@MEAIndia India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) March 2, 2024 The incident was first highlighted by television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who in an article on X had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in the matter. “My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot dead on Tuesday evening in the Academy area of ​​St Louis, USA. The only child in the family, his mother died 3 years ago. His father died during his childhood. Well, the reason, the details of the accused, everything is not revealed yet. or maybe there was no one left in his family to fight for this except his few friends. He was from Calcutta. Excellent dancer, pursuing a doctorate, taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot repeatedly by an unknown person,” Ms Bhattacharjee wrote. Appealing to the Indian Embassy and Prime Minister Modi, the actor wrote, “Some friends in US are trying to claim the body, but still no information about it. Indian Embassy in US should watch if you can. At least we should know the reason for his death. murder.” My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot and killed in the Academy area of ​​St Louis, United States, on Tuesday evening. The only child in the family, his mother died 3 years ago. The father died during his childhood. Well, the reason, the details of the accused, everything is not revealed yet or maybe no one. Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 1, 2024 A representative of four dance styles, Amarnath Ghosh was an alumnus of Kalakshetra Academy, Chennai. Ghosh received a National Scholarship for Kuchipudi, from the Ministry of International Culture. He was trained by Bobita Dey Sarkar, Sri MV Narasimhachari and Padma Sri Adyar K Lakshman. This tragic incident joins a series of violent incidents against Indians or Indian-Americans in the United States in recent months. Recently, a motel owner of Indian origin was shot dead by a homeless intruder in Newport, in the US state of North Carolina. On February 10, a 41-year-old IT manager of Indian origin died after being seriously injured in an attack outside a restaurant in Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/indians-abroad/indian-dancer-amarnath-ghosh-killed-in-us-in-reprehensible-gun-attack-centres-swift-response-5161236 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos