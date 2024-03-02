Urban Dessert Lab Oat Milk Ice Cream Shop Opens in West Hollywood





Urban Dessert Lab, the world's first oatmeal and milk ice cream shop, has finally opened its doors in West Hollywood at 7901 Santa Monica Boulevard in the Fairfax district of WeHo. The bakery celebrated its grand opening last weekend, Saturday, February 24, 2024, offering the first 24 customers free ice cream for a month. “You didn't think we were going to open our Los Angeles location without doing something special, did you? read an article on their official Instagram account @urbandessertlab. “Since opening on the 24th of 2024, the first 24 people in line on Saturday will receive free ice cream for a month! Limit of one dessert per customer during store opening days between March 15 and April 14, 2024.” Hailing from New York City, this Black woman-owned oat milk ice cream shop has redefined vegan desserts with premium ingredients, delicious flavors, and a wide variety of innovative toppings. Sisters Zan BR and Courtney Blagrove have now brought Urban Dessert Lab's vegan ice cream shop to the West Coast. According to Vegetation, the duo realized the prevalence of lactose intolerance in the African-American community and the lack of sustainable, authentic-tasting vegan ice cream. They collaborated to bring to life an allergen-free ice cream parlor. After testing numerous recipes, Zan and Courtney landed on an oat milk ice cream that met all the criteria, leading to the opening of the Whipped Urban Dessert Lab in 2019. They had alluded to the opening a location in West Hollywood in 2023. The Whipped Urban Dessert Lab menu includes three oat milk ice cream bases, a sweet cream with a hint of vanilla, chocolate and the Whipped Twist, a tantalizing blend of the two. Customers then have the option to personalize their ice cream by selecting a natural sauce and breadcrumbs of their choice, taking a custom order approach. For those looking for guidance, the menu also features hand-selected fusions, offering curated combinations for a tasty treat. Courtney and Zan shared with Veg Out that the menu's flavors are rooted in nostalgia and personal experiences. They recalled childhood memories including stays in hotels where chocolate mints were placed on bed pillows, which inspired the creation of the chocolate mint cookie flavor. Whipped Urban Dessert Lab has experienced significant expansion in recent years, growing from its inception as a pop-up in New York in 2019 to its current brick-and-mortar location in West Hollywood. To find out more, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/urban-dessert-lab-oat-milk-ice-creme-shoppe-opens-in-west-hollywood/

