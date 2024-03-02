Dr. Padmakar Nandekar received the iconic JIO Bollywood Life & Wealth Coach Award 2024





Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Bollywood Town Lifestyle Awards 2024, an initiative by Bollywood Town Magazine, was recently organized by Eventz Factory, presented by Jio News, powered by Vazirs Fragrance, Jeweler Partner Pylon Jewelers, Radio Partner 92.7 Big FM. Dr. Padmakar Nandekar received this prestigious JIO Bollywood Life & Wealth Coach Award 2024 at this glamorous ceremony held at Hotel Orchid Santacruz, Mumbai. Famous Bollywood star Isha Koppikar presented the award, recognizing Dr Nandekar's outstanding contributions to life coaching and wealth management within the Bollywood industry. Dr. Nandekar, who heads Universal Communications Ltd, runs a distinguished advertising agency that excels in television channel rights, promotion of blockbuster films and sponsorship of events and films. Over the decades, he has launched and managed notable television channels such as DD Metro and Zee Cinema, as well as various regional channels across India. Starting as a dairy supervisor, his journey evolved through degrees in dairy technology, marketing and production, government roles and entrepreneurship. Beyond business, he is a mathematician who is interested in spiritual practices like Vipassana and Isha Yoga, and engages in holistic forums. His philanthropy shines through his affiliations with Rotary International, earning him prestigious honors such as the “Presidential Citation with Distinction” and the “Rotary Foundation District Service Award.” The JIO Bollywood Life & Wealth Coach Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to life coaching and wealth management within the Bollywood industry. Accepting the JIO Bollywood Life & Wealth Coach Award 2024, Dr. Padmakar Nandekar expressed his gratitude saying, “I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to the collective efforts of my team and mentors who have supported me throughout my journey. I am committed to empowering individuals and contributing to the growth of our industry. For more information about Dr. Padmakar Nandekar, please visit the website www.drpadmakar.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://firstindia.co.in/news/press-releases/dr-padmakar-nandekar-received-iconic-jio-bollywood-life-wealth-coach-award-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos