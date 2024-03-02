It's time for Hollywood to stop erasing Jews

In 2015, activist April Reign coined the term #OscarsSoWhite after none of the 20 actors nominated for the Oscars that year were black.

This viral moment paved the way for much-needed racial reckoning across the entertainment industry to promote diversity and inclusion.

Nearly a decade later, Hollywood's increased diversity may be something to celebrate, but its uneven efforts at inclusion certainly aren't.

Case in point: The Motion Picture Academy recently implemented inclusion and representation standards for Best Picture.

April Reign was the mind behind the #oscarsowhite campaign in 2015. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Launched this year, the Standards mandate's Best Picture nominees feature a clear range of diverse ethnicities, gender identities and disability statuses.

But one thing is missing from this mandate: Jews.

According to the Academy, Jews, who make up just 2.1 percent of the U.S. population, are not considered minorities.

Last December, my organization, Jew in the citywrote a open letter at the Academy denouncing this lack of representation signed by 450 entertainment professionalsincluding David Schwimmer, Amy Schumer, Juliana Margulies, Noah Schnapp, Jason Alexander, Brett Gelman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Amy Sherman-Palladino, David Shore, Greg Berlanti and Marta Kauffman.

Actor David Schwimmer was one of several notable Jews who recently signed a letter calling for better representation of Jews in Hollywood. Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Why do Jews need better representation in Hollywood?

Because Jews are now the most attacked group per capita in the country, with hate crimes against us up 366% since Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, according to the ADL.

Representation is important because it can change the way the public perceives minority groups; According to some studies, authentic depictions of Jews could reduce anti-Semitic sentiments and attacks.

Representation of most marginalized groups has improved significantly thanks to organizations like the NAACP and Muslim PAC Hollywood Bureaus, which advocate for more authentic characters and better storytelling for minority communities.

PACs develop fact sheets, organize showrunner trainings, writing labs, champion authentic casting, culturally competent consultants, organize Media Awards and commission studies.

All minorities except Jews have had such offices for decades.

Finally, in 2021, my organization launched the first and only Hollywood office advocating for more equitable Jewish representation and stories.

Julianna Margulies also signed the letter. Apple TV+

Jewish representation remains rife with caricatures, self-erasure, tropes, inauthentic casting and, as was the case with Bradley Cooper earlier this year, even a few rubber schnozes (who deserve nominations for Best Makeup instead of being condemned).

The industry still fails to accommodate observant Jews.

Almost all Jewish-themed films are related to the Holocaust.

Important things, sure, but there are thousands of years of Jewish history, no less than a century.

Our letter implored the Academy to create standards that would prevent Jews from being sufficiently caricatured and stereotyped as Jewish American princesses and evil former Mossad agents.

We also requested accommodations for entertainment professionals who observe Shabbat and holidays.

This may seem obvious in our identity-obsessed age, but as author David Baddiel wrote a few years ago, “Jews don't count” because they are seen as powerful and white; as a religious group rather than as a persecuted indigenous ethnicity.

Not only has Jewish representation been ignored by the entertainment industry, but Jews are also beginning to disappear from it.

In an effort to correct the historical wrongs of white supremacy (in Hollywood, that's code for Jews), fewer Jews are being hired as the number of other minorities increases.

Although an older generation of Jews can still maintain leadership positions, a younger member of the Writers Guild of America recently told me that Jewish men who pass white can't get agents because no one wants to hire them.

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in Maestro. SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

It was your turn, many Jews working in the industry were explicitly told.

And Jewish actors continue to change their names to get roles.

Perhaps the most egregious form of Jewish erasure occurred at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which opened in 2021.

While this highlights the diversity within Hollywood, one group conspicuously missing from the 300,000 square feet of exhibits was its Jewish founders.

This year, seven out of twenty actors nominated for Oscars are people of color (a higher percentage than the population percentages of those minority groups), but exactly none of them are Jewish.

In 2015, the year of the #OscarsSoWhite, eight of the 28 best picture producers were Jewish.

Amy Schumer also signed the letter calling for better representation of Jews in Hollywood. Getty Images for Good+Fondation

This year, there are only three confirmed Jews out of 31.

Certainly, Jews are still overrepresented based on their population, but any anti-Semitic regime begins with Jewish quotas, whether it is the Spanish Inquisition, Nazi Germany or Farhud.

Some of the films nominated for best picture, “Oppenheimer” and “Maestro,” are stories about Jews, played by gentiles Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper.

Some might call this appropriation a voidable offense for all but one minority group. Maybe it's time to start #OscarsSoGoy.

Hollywood can be a partner in humanizing Jews instead of harming them.

The Motion Picture Academy created its inclusion standards to right historical wrongs.

Hollywood has always harmed and continues to harm the Jewish community.

The time for change has come.

Allison Josephs is the Founder and Executive Director of Jew in the City which launched Hollywood's first and only Jewish Bureau in 2021 JITCHollywoodBureau.org