Kacey Musgraves: Country music is timeless | Entertainment

Kacey Musgraves believes that country music has a “timeless” quality.
The genre recently saw a resurgence of interest after Beyonce released two new country songs – “Texas Hold Em” and “16 Carriages” – but Kasey insists her love for the genre is deep-rooted and will never waver , whether it is or not. “popular” or not.
Kasey, 35, told The Cut: “It's just funny because country music has always been a big part of my life. I literally grew up wearing rhinestones on bangs and hats and boots cowboy. That was my life.”
Kasey also feels “at home” in the country space, which suggests that she is not interested in venturing into other musical genres.
She said: “For me, the country is like home.
“It may come and go in terms of trendiness in other genres, but there's always something really timeless to me, whether it's popular in pop music or not.”
Despite this, Kasey is happy to welcome other artists to the country scene.
She explained: “It doesn't affect what I do. It doesn't affect me. I've always done my own thing. It's just fun to watch.”
Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson recently claimed that country music is “cool” again.
The 31-year-old singer believes country music is booming and she's thrilled that Beyoncé decided to follow the trend by releasing her own country album.
Lainey told 'Extra': “It's really exciting to see how the country genre is growing so much.
“It's not just that, it's honestly the Western way of life. I feel like everyone wants to feel at home, everyone wants to feel grounded.
“When you get on the back of a horse or when you go out with your feet in the dirt or when you listen to a country song, the truth is that you feel at home.”
