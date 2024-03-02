MeTooGarons: How an actor sparked a new #MeToo wave in France

Is France facing a pivotal moment for all those who have been silenced in the entertainment industry? The #MeTooBoys campaign may be a small step in that direction, but it has certainly given a voice to male victims of abuse.

Launched by American activist Tarana Burke in 2006, the #MeToo hashtag was popularized by American actress Alyssa Milano on social networks, and contributed to the downfall of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. It shook Hollywood to its core and sparked global conversations about sexism, sexual harassment and abuse against women across the globe, regardless of their industry.

While the movement has gathered pace in countries like the United Kingdom and Sweden, others like Italy and France have been fall behind even if certain cases are starting to shake up the situation, such as that Til Schweiger's accusations in Germany or Conviction of Carlos Vermut in Spain.

The whirlwind of accusations and complaints Criticism of Grard Depardieu in France has divided the country's insular entertainment industry, but there appears to be progress, as evidenced by the actions of French actress Judith Godrché, who recently urged politicians to create a commission to to investigate sexual crimes and sexism in French cinema.

And now, since French actor Aurlien Wiik launched the hashtag #MeTooGarons (#MeTooBoys) last month, France has seen a new wave of the #MeToo movement take off.

The boys from the cinema wake up.

Wiik, 43, best known for his role in the Netflix series So Far So Good, revealed that he was the victim of sexual violence at the hands of his agent and members of his entourage between the ages of 11 and 15 .

The actor explained that “until I was 25, I was offered roles in exchange for favors. They often tried to drug me. He added that being mistreated does not make a man any less,” before concluding with a message to his attackers: “Don’t be afraid, your turn will come. You know who you are. The boys in the cinema are waking up.

The actor said he was inspired by the work of actress Judith Godrché, who wrote in Le Monde about his abusive relationship with the director Benot Jacquot, and the abuse she suffered from the filmmaker Jacques Doillon.

It seems that Godrché speech at the 49th Caesars The ceremony a week ago was also a historic moment. Spearhead of the French #MeToo movement, the actress delivered a plea against sexual violence against women in the film industry.

For his part, Wiik encouraged men, both actors and non-actors, to speak out. Within days, a new movement liberating the male voice was born, with hundreds of stories of sexual assault and rape published online.

“I was sexually assaulted by a cousin I saw every summer.

“From the age of 9 until the age of 15, I was abused by my stepfather.”

“The family doctor molested me when I was 16.

“The first time, I was too young to understand that what my nanny was doing was not normal. The first time, I was seven years old. It lasted a year. He was protected and everyone lied for him .

Courage is found when people in the spotlight speak out.

Personalities like French choreographer and dancer Yanis Marshall, who recently denounced the actions of PopStar show choreographer Bruno Vandelli. He shared in French newspaper Le Parisien that Vandelli had “pressed his hard cock behind me during the lessons he was giving me and asked me to kiss his cock before saying hello.”

The #MeTooGarons campaign also inspired public figures, such as Andy Kerbrat, LFI (La France Insoumise) deputy, who also spoke out.

“I was abused from the age of three or four by a predator, who has since passed away so there is no possibility of justice,” he wrote on X, followed by the hashtag #Metoogarons. “We don’t heal, but we repair ourselves. Together.”

In an interview with BFMTV, Kerbrat declared: “Without Aurlien Wiik’s first testimony, I don’t know if I would have been able to express myself.

A masculine assessment for French cinema?

Speaking to Le Parisien, Wiik said he was waiting for more testimony before making it public again. As hundreds of men speak out on social media, breaking taboos, opportunity is now within reach and the French entertainment industry is once again in the crosshairs. More precisely, the world of cinema.

There have recently been complaints of sexual harassment and assault by actor Francis Renaud against famous screenwriter and director André Tchin (My favorite season, Wild reeds).

“Never suffer. Never forget. Never be silent,” Renaud wrote in a post on X.

The 56-year-old actor, who played in several Olivier Marchal films, posted a photo of a complaint filed against Tchin and casting director Grard Moulvrier.

Three offenses are mentioned against the filmmakers: “sexual harassment”, “death threats” and “sexual assault”.

In response to the accusations, André Tchin spoke of an “awkward” approach during a lunch with the actor in 1990. “I am obviously sorry that (Francis Renaud) was embarrassed by my sentimental and awkward verbal approach during this lunch “, said the 80-year-old director through his lawyer. “I was of course wrong, at the time, in not being able to perceive that our relationship was not on an equal footing in his eyes because of my status as a director. On the other hand, I cannot only express my incomprehension. today when filing this criminal complaint”, continued the filmmaker.

For its part, Moulvrier's casting denied the accusations against him.

This did not stop Renaud from actively posting on his social media accounts and continuing to denounce sexual violence in the film industry.

“It is time to break the silence that has disgraced cinema for years.”

#MeTooGarons also inspired casting director Stéphane Gaillard, who launched a messaging service [email protected] – aimed at men victims of sexual abuse.

“The boys of the film industry are speaking out. If you have been a victim, you can tell your story in complete anonymity,” he wrote on Instagram.

A decisive moment on the horizon?

Men have already come forward as part of the #MeToo campaign to testify about sexual assault, such as Anthony Rapp and Brendan Fraser. These testimonies remain less frequent than those of women, partly because of the taboos still present around virility and the shame linked to societal stereotypes. Yet progress is being made both within the film industry and outside of this dysfunctional bubble.

There is also the fact that women are even more likely to be exposed to such violence. According to a 2021 study, 17% of women have been sexually assaulted by a “non-partner”, compared to 3% of men.

The #MeTooGarons campaign reveals that men from all sectors also need to speak out and, in doing so, can help the #MeToo movement in general gain new momentum in France. Their voices can inspire all genders to share their own experiences of harassment, sexual assault, and gender discrimination, in hopes of leading to the same upheaval as in the United States.

And even if sexual violence has not decreased despite speaking out, #MeTooGarons is a further step towards breaking the silence around sexual violence, sexist taboos and the denunciation of attackers.

Celebrities have their role to play in showing that no gender is safe from abuse.

I won't give up… I'm waiting to see change, said Judith Godrché in a post-Csars interview with Deadline.

Changes are happening, and the decisive moment for all those who have been silenced in France seems to be getting closer.