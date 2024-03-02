The meaning of “Hollywood Waltz” by the Eagles and the Tom Petty collaborator who came up with the original idea

Have you followed the trial involving Don Henley and the notebooks containing the lyrics to songs like “Hotel California”? Well, chances are those notebooks won't contain much referencing the 1975 Eagles song “Hollywood Waltz.” That's because the guy who wrote most of the song wasn't even a member of the band.

What is the meaning of “Hollywood Waltz”? Which Tom Petty collaborator had the original idea? And why was the album that included the song such a turning point for the Eagles? Discover all this by returning to this little-known piece.

Legendary nights

The 1975 album One of these nightss, the Eagles' fourth LP, catapulted the band's popularity to breathtaking heights. The 1974 ballad “Best of My Love” gave them their first No. 1 hit. One of these nights capitalized on this momentum, with the title track “Lyin' Eyes” and “Take It to the Limit” all becoming Top 5 singles. It was also the group's first No. 1 album.

This success coincided with internal struggles within the group. It is important to remember that the Eagles began their recording career with each of the four members on relatively equal footing in terms of contributions. But over time, Glenn Frey and Henley became a premier songwriting team and began to dominate proceedings.

Frey and Henley also helped the Eagles move away from the country rock that was their stock in their early days, which did not sit well with another band member, Bernie Leadon. Leadon also became irritated at how his songwriting output had been diminished. Without surprise, One of these nights would be his last album as a member of the group.

But he didn't exactly go out quietly. He had three songwriting credits on the album, including the instrumental “Journey of the Sorcerer” and the album closer “I Wish You Peace”, which he wrote with his girlfriend from At the time, Patti Davis. Then there was “Hollywood Waltz,” on which Leadon shared writing credits with Henley, Frey and his brother Tom.

An external contribution

Tom Leadon, like his brother Bernie, has forged a career in music. He is best known for founding the band Mudcrutch with a young Tom Petty. (Petty and Leadon would reform Mudcrutch for two albums later.) In the mid-'70s, he joined his brother Bernie in California. While there, he saw acacia trees blooming in Topanga Canyon, which inspired an original song.

Bernie Leadon remembered this song when the Eagles were looking for material for One of these nights. Tom Leadon delivered the song to the Eagles and he explained the process in an interview on gainesvillerockhistory.com.

“I didn't ask to hear it or give my approval because I knew they were in Miami recording an album,” he said, “and Bernie was trying to find something something for the album, and he usually wrote a few.” of songs on each album, and I knew that if I put any delay or any stipulation that they could decide, we wouldn't do it. I had enough respect for them as songwriters. They made it a Hollywood/Southern California thing to fit the concept of the album, kind of philosophical about life in Los Angeles.

The meaning of “Hollywood Waltz”

Tom Leadon, who died in 2023, used the flowering of acacia trees to launch into a song about a faded beauty still desperate to make the connection that has always eluded him. Dreamland, and the bus is boomingHenley sings to set the SoCal scene, but it's the story of one individual that's the concern here.

Too often, a cycle repeats itself in one's life: They got what they wanted / They pack their bags and leave / To find another to love the same way. She nevertheless remains optimistic: She's always ready to hug you. In the chorus, the narrator begs her new guy to show her the mercy that so many others have denied her: Learn to love him for all his faults.

The beautiful music of “Hollywood Waltz,” featuring beautiful steel guitar and mandolin parts played by Bernie Leadon, exerts a bittersweet tug, as do the Eagles’ signature beautiful harmonies. Yet none of this would have been possible without the inspiration of Tom Leadon, who launched this character study with poignant pain.

Photo by RB/Redferns