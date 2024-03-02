Fans mourn Morgan Heritages Peetah, lead singer of family reggae band





All too soon, the resounding response from reggae music fans was heard by the death of Peter Anthony Peetah Morgan. Morgan, lead singer of the family musical group Morgan Heritage, died last week at age 46. The statement posted on social media did not state the cause of death, according to the Associated Press. Peetah left us far too soon, said Randy Chin, president of VP Records, the independent Caribbean reggae and soca music label based in Queens. Morgan Heritage, established in 1994, was made up of five children of reggae artist Denroy Morgan, known for his popular 1981 album and single, I'll Do Anything for You. Morgan Heritage's popularity has brought him international fame and musical honors. The group's 2015 album Strictly Roots won Best Reggae Album honors at the Grammy Awards in 2016 and a Grammy nomination two years later for their 2018 album Avrakedabra. Real World Tips Lessons, slogans and catchphrases don't hold up to real, real-life experiences, says Lancelot Theobald Jr., author of They Didn't Make an Ax That Can Chop Down a Dream: Five Keys to Reinvention. Using his life as an example, the Trinidad-born author shows readers how to create the circumstances necessary to thrive and overcome challenges and struggles. What brought him [the book] from subconscious action to conscious action was the combination of being trapped in the COVID pandemic, coupled with the murder of George Floyd, said the actor, dance and fitness instructor, who reflected on the writing the book for decades. I had feelings of depression and helplessness and one day I decided enough was enough, made a plan and had a vision of what I was going to accomplish during this pandemic. I set five ambitious goals that I was going to achieve during the pandemic and writing a book was one of them, he said. Among his personal goals achieved were two acting gigs as part of the Hilo 3, Amazon Prime production, and a starring role as Army officer James Carter in Oculus, premiering in April. The book is available at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and other outlets. Younglao remembers The Caribbean community has recently said goodbye to Michael Younglaolongtime board member of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA), died February 17 at age 73. Younglao was the husband of Yolanda Lezama, former president of WIADCA and president of the Carlos Lezama Archives and the Caribbean Cultural Center, named for the late co-founder of the New York Carnival. A memorial service was held in Younglao's honor in San Fernando, Trinidad, on February 21. We will miss his voice and commitment to the organization and our Caribbean community, WIADCA board members wrote in a Facebook post. At the church service in Trinidad, mourners spoke of Younglao's invaluable insight and knowledge of the aspects needed to produce the annual report. New York Caribbean Carnival and make it successful. Exhibitions of black photographers The Black Photographers Collective (BPC) Black History Month exhibit, Black Life, runs through Friday at POINT Community Development Corp., 940 Garrison Ave. in the Bronx. BPC members Howard Cash and Jamel Shabazz crafted Black Life from its members' diverse works, presenting a wide range of cultural experiences. For more information, call Rudy Collins at (646) 316-8924, or email [email protected], or call The POINT at (718) 542-4139. It's a big month for the Black Photographers Collective, which is also participating in “Long Journey Forward: Black Men in Passage” at Manhattan's Wilmar Jennings Gallery, 219 E. 2nd St., Avenue B. This exhibition will be on display until SATURDAY. More than 40 photographers from diverse backgrounds and ages are participating in the East Village show. For more information, call (212) 674-3939, email [email protected] or visit [email protected].

