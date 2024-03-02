Popular Yoruba actor Sisi Quadri is buried in Osun





The remains of Nollywood actor Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, were buried in his hometown of Iwo on Saturday. The PUNCH had on Friday reported the death of the actor while he was admitted at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Hospital, Ogbomoso. It was gathered that the body of the actor was brought from Ogbomoso to Iwo on Friday evening and before his internment, prayers were offered in an open field near his house. After prayers in the presence of a large gathering of community residents, colleagues and well-wishers, his remains were buried in front of his house located at Agbowo area of ​​Iwo. Toyin Olaiya, former governor of the Theater Art Practitioners Association of Nigeria in Osun State, said in an interview with The PUNCH that Oyebamiji fell ill while he was there and that he was working. Olaiya, who was the leader of the first theater troupe Sisi Quadri joined in Iwo, said it never occurred to him that the end was near for the deceased when the news of his illness came to him. been transmitted. He said: “Sisi Quadri was indisposed and admitted to the Ladoke Akintola University Hospital of Technology, Ogbomoso, where he finally passed away on Friday.” “I discovered him (late Quadri). He joined my group in 1996. It was shocking to learn of his death. I was told he fell ill and was brought back from there earlier this week. This is not new to us theater practitioners. People can get sick and seek treatment. “When I heard about his illness, I asked some of his contemporaries trained under me to visit him. I was told he was transferred to a private medical facility in Iwo for treatment. I never thought it would lead to death.

