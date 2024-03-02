Entertainment
Years after admitting her voice was dubbed by other artists, Katrina Kaif says she always did it for herself: Just hard work | Bollywood News
Katrina Kaif, one of the most sought after women in Bollywood, started her acting journey in 2003 with Boom. Her first film was not a big success, but she went on to play a small role in super hits like Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's Sarkar, and then played an important role in Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005 As Katrina's acting career began to flourish, she was criticized for not being able to speak in Hindi.
The actress began training in Hindi very early in her career, but in her first films, a dubbing artist dubbed her. However, Katrina, in a recent interview, denied that anyone else ever dubbed her.
When asked how she worked on her Hindi and if any of her films were dubbed by anyone, Katrina told Mid Day and emphatically said 'no'. She shared that she started learning the Devnagri script on Jackie Shroff's recommendation and it helped her. She said, “No, no!” It's just hard work. It was a lot of work. I think it was Jackie Shroff who first told me to learn Devnagri and that was very important to me because in my first films, at that time, the directors would write the lines on the set and give them to you . A lot of them were writing in Devnagri and I never wanted to be in a position where I was like “what am I doing?” So the first thing I did was learn to read in Devnagri and that was the foundation that saved me.
Katrina also thanked her co-stars for helping her learn the Hindi language and shared that because she was determined to become a Bollywood actress, she was learning everything that was necessary. “Having and having great people to work with, put your head down, do what's needed and love what you do. If you love what you do, you will put in the work. (I did) whatever it was, whether it was learning the language, or the dance I had to (work on),” she said.
ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif reveals she recorded an audition for Anushka Sharma's role in Zero, and says the film was previously titled Katrina Meri Jaan with her dual role
Although Katrina dismissed claims that her lines were dubbed by someone else, it was reported that Ram Gopal Verma and David Dhawan had to hire dubbing artists to dub her lines in Sarkar and David Dhawan respectively. in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.
However, in 2007, after the success of Namastey London and Apne, the actress, who has a distinctive British accent as she grew up in London, had said that she did not like others to dub her. She told IANS in an interview at the time: “Honestly, it really adds to the performance. Now I'm going to emphasize my own dubbing. When I think about films where someone else dubbed for me, I say to myself: “No no no! It is not me!' But in Namastey London and now in Apne, I felt like I was being observed and heard.
On the professional front, Katrina received praise for her performances in Tiger 3 with Salman and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.
