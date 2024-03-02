Broker linked to real estate companies run by former child actor facing multiple lawsuits

An Ontario mortgage broker who arranged tens of millions of dollars in financing for a financially troubled real estate company run by a former child actor now faces nine lawsuits from lenders, including one of his employees .

The lawsuits target Claire Drage, a Windrose Group mortgage broker who helped arrange financing for a real estate empire run by former child actor Robby Clark. Mr Clark requested court protection under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) in January as its network of companies, which owns 405 rental properties in Northern Ontario, struggled to repay debts of $144 million dollars.

Ms. Drage used a company she controls, called Lions Share, to collect promissory notes from investors. She supplied those notes to the now-insolvent property empire of Mr Clark, a US-born actor who in 2000, at the age of 13, began acting on YTV channels. The Zack Files.

According to reports from court-appointed monitor KSV Consulting, Mr. Clark's companies had received 802 promissory notes, worth a total of $54 million. Lions Share is the lender on 602 of them, worth $37.6 million. The remaining notes came from small investors, provided directly to a Clark company or associate, mostly with Lions Share as facilitator.

The so-called prom notes are not mortgages and, although they may seem like simple loans between parties, they are treated as securities like stocks or bonds under Canadian law. According to CCAA filings, Mr. Clark's companies were generally required by contract to pay their lenders between 15 and 20 percent interest per month. Unlike a first or second mortgage, these debts were neither registered nor secured against any of the houses.

Lawyers for Mr Clark's secured lenders have warned that the amount of debt his companies accumulated before becoming insolvent could leave little room for repayment of unsecured debts, such as promissory notes.

On February 9, Ms. Drage sent her investors an email saying: it has had to suspend repayments and interest payments on the notes because 45 per cent of them are no longer paying interest, due to being stuck in Mr Clark's insolvency. The message ended by asking lenders to give him some breathing room.

The email kicked off a series of formal notices and lawsuits. Over the past two weeks, nine claims have been filed in Ontario civil courts against Ms. Drage and her company alleging that these notes are now in default, with four of those claims explicitly citing the February 9 email.

Together, the claims seek the return of $3.65 million.

The lawsuits contain allegations that have not been tested in court. Ms. Drage, who has not yet filed a statement of defense in any of the cases, declined to respond to requests for comment on Mr. Clark's insolvency and the legal proceedings against her.

Camrost Felcorp CEO donates $15 million to University of Toronto

The first to file a complaint was Rob Noble of London, Ontario, who claims in his statement that he loaned $450,000 to Lions Share on January 10 this year, less than a month before Ms Drage stopped paying all Lions Share lenders. The promissory note financed by Mr. Noble provided for a 12-month repayment schedule that would have earned him $72,339 in interest. Mr. Noble's lawyer, Randolph Mills, said his client was not ready to comment.

Erin Abbaangelo filed a statement earlier this month seeking repayment of $500,000 split between two promissory notes signed on June 2, 2023. Ms. Abbatangelo claims she has not received any payments from Lions Share since September 2, when the loans were due to mature. She says she is owed a monthly interest payment of 15 percent of the principal for the months she defaulted.

Ms. Abbatangelo, who describes herself on her website as an independent brand strategist, declined to comment.

There are claims that lenders have been providing high-interest Lions Share loans for some time, typically at rates of 15 percent. Another statement, by a British Columbia-based company called Premier Choice Investments Ltd., lists three promissory note loans: $50,000 loaned on February 4, 2022; $50,000 on August 18, 2022; and a loan of $310,000 on October 6, 2023.

The $310,000 loan was due to be repaid on January 3 this year, less than three weeks before Clark filed for insolvency. Premier Choices' attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Sharon King, an Ontario entrepreneur with Starfield Consulting Ltd., filed a claim seeking reimbursement for three promissory notes signed with Lions Share by her company, Transformation Management Consulting Ltd., in November. Two of the notes are for $40,000 each, and another for $35,000. Ms King declined to comment.

Another investor, Clayton Procter, filed a lawsuit requesting repayment of $60,000, he loaned Lions Share and Mrs. Drage in September. Mr. Procter could not be reached for comment.

Ms. Drage sent an email to her investors on February 21 warning them that the payment pause was to continue. In this message, she said she anticipated the possibility of resuming interest payments, subject to the expected repayment of our borrowers in the coming weeks. But she warned that payments could be reduced to 55 percent of the regular amount.

The promissory note agreements reviewed by The Globe do not contain any provision for a partial payment plan.

It's getting harder and harder to hold on and stay focused on that with all the outside noise going on. Even though I am writing this email, it is against the wishes of my attorney, for fear that it will be shared with the media and then misinterpreted, Ms. Drage wrote in the email. All this negative news and journalists specifically targeting Lions Share will only encourage borrowers to NOT repay us at all if they think they can get away with it.

The email ends with a word of assurance: I will do everything in my power to ensure that all my lenders are made whole.

After that, more civil lawsuits followed: six people, Elizabeth Ferraiuolo, Vince Ferraiuolo, Nichole Ferraiuolo, Vincent Ferraiuolo, Steven Zecchin and Kyle Eastwood, came together to file a claim totaling $1.535 million. They tell them loans began as early as 2020, initially for terms as short as four months. There are 11 tickets at issue in the claim, which range from as little as $35,000 to $450,000. The groups The attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Three more claims were filed last week, each by individual investors: one for $200,000, one for $205,000 and a third for $175,000.

This latest claim was filed by Ashley and Luke Bingham. Ms Bingham is an administrative assistant at the Windrose Group and appeared in court documents confirming receipt of the money transferred to Lions Share. She did not respond to requests for comment.

On February 15, Justice Jessica Kimmel of the Ontario Superior Court extended the stay of proceedings against Balboa Et. The Al Companies, as Clark, is known in the CCAA proceedings until March 28. The judge also approved an amended order empowering KSV Consulting to conduct a discovery investigation to account for funds and properties loaned to insolvent companies.